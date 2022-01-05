CENTRAL LAKE — Body armor maker Armor Express on Wednesday shut down its manufacturing operations in Central Lake. The company has moved all manufacturing to its plant in Eden, North Carolina.
The company will continue to use its ballistics and carrier research and development facility in Central Lake, according to a press release.
"As a result of this transition, Armor Express’s manufacturing plant in Central Lake was permanently closed today and some jobs were eliminated," Director of Marketing Mike Eyre said in an email.
"Armor Express is providing those impacted with a severance package, assistance in seeking new employment opportunities, and support in navigating benefits questions or challenges."
He could not provide figures on how many jobs were lost in Central Lake.
"The only information I have is what came through the grapevine this morning," said Michelle Fox, Village of Central Lake council member. "The village had no knowledge ahead of time. We're all shocked and surprised and sad. This is a big blow to Central Lake."
Armor Express is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.
“With the integration of acquired businesses now complete, Armor Express has streamlined its operations, simplified its supply chain, and improved its asset utilization,” CEO Lushana Offutt said in the release. “This milestone creates more value and offers an overall better experience for our customers. It also enables scaling of our customer support and manufacturing operations as we continue to grow the business in 2022 and beyond.”
Armor Express manufactures and markets body armor to first responders, federal law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. allies around the world.
Armor Express was founded in 2005 in Central Lake by Matt Davis, son of Richard Davis, who founded Second Chance Body Armor in 1970. Second Chance closed after filing for bankruptcy in 2004 following a product recall.
