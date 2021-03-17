SANTA ROSA, California — Three Leelanau Peninsula entries were named best of class at the 2021 International Eastern Wine Competition.
Laurentide Winery in Lake Leelanau won two Best in Class Awards at the competition under the CAB Cellars, LLC entry. Laurentide Winery won Best in Class for a 2019 Pinot Gris and a 2019 Sauvignon.
Two K Farms Cidery and Winery in Suttons Bay won a Best in Class award for a 2018 Ice wine.
In addition to its two Best in Class winners, Laurentide Winery won three gold and three silver awards. CAB Cellars took gold with a 2019 Riesling, 2019 Sauvignon Blanc and a 2019 Pinot Gris. Silver medals went to a 2019 Chardonnay (unoaked), a 2019 Fume Blanc and a 2019 Sweet Riesling.
Two K Farms Cidery and Winery added a gold medal for a 2018 Ice Wine and silvers for a 2019 Kingston Black, 2019 Russet, 2019 Rose, Non-Vintage Radler and a 2019 Barrel Aged.
Other medal winners were:
- 45 North Vineyard and Winery in Lake Leelanau won gold for its Non-Vintage Sparkling Peach and 2019 Medium Sweet Riesling. 45 North added silver medals for its 2017 Cabernet FrancMerlot, 2018 Dry Riesling and 2017 Winemaker’s Reserve Riesling.
- Bel Lago Vineyards & Winery in Cedar won two silver medals for its 2018 Pinot Grigio and 2012 French Valley Pinot Noir.
- Chateau Grand Traverse won two golds for its 2019 Dry Riesling and its 2018 Gamay Noir Limited. Chateau Grand Traverse won silver medals for its 2018 Eclectic Whole Cluster Riesling, 2019 Eclectic Pinot Noir Rosé Vin Gris and 2017 Silhouette.
- Mawby Vineyards and Winery in Suttons Bay won silver medals for its Non-Vintage Sex and Non-Vintage Blanc.
- The Winery at Black Star Farms won a double gold for its 2019 Arcturos Semi-Dry Riesling. Black Star added silver medals for its 2019 Arcturos Dry Riesling, 2018 Arcturos Pinot Blanc, 2017 Old Mission Tribute and 2017 Blanc de Blanc.
A complete list of winners from both the East and West Wine Competitions is available at https://www.winecompetitions.com/blank.
