From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan was well represented in the second class of The Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40 Awards.
More than 10 percent of the national list live and work in northern Michigan.
The Class of 2019 will be honored at the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable & Farm Market Expo in Grand Rapids on Dec. 10. The 40 will also be featured in the October 2019 issues of Fruit Growers News and Vegetable Growers News, according to a release.
The list includes: Chris Alpers of Red Path Orchards in Lake Leelanau; Erin M. Lizotte, integrated pest management educator with the Michigan State University Extension Office in Cadillac; Jake Milarch, co-founder of Truly Michigan Vines in Copemish; Nate Wilson of Williams Orchards in Cedar; and Isaiah Wunsch, chief executive officer of Wunsch Farms in Traverse City.
The 40 Under 40 Awards was launched last year and includes growers, farm market operators, Extension agents and industry suppliers.
“Our Fruit + Vegetable 40 Under 40 Class of 2019 represents the future of our industry, and its clearly in good hands,” CEO and Publisher Matt McCallum said in the release.
Fruit Growers News and Vegetable Growers News magazines have been published for more than 50 years. Each magazine is published monthly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.