MANISTEE — Health care employers are invited to attend an informational session about apprenticeship programs.
The informational session is Aug. 3 from 1-3 p.m. Online and in-person options are available.
The in-person session will be held at West Shore Community College’s Manistee Downtown Education Center, 400 River St. The online session will be hosted at multiple sites around the state.
The free informational session is hosted by Northwest Michigan Works! in collaboration with GST Michigan Works!, Capital Area Michigan Works!, and Michigan Works! West Central.
Topics covered will include “what an apprenticeship is, the process of developing a program, potential funding and using apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps,” according to a release from Northwest Michigan Works! An employer and a panel will discuss previous apprenticeship experiences and practicality of the program. The meeting will focus on healthcare apprenticeships and explore occupations like certified nursing assistant (CNA), medical assistant, surgical tech and administration.
Limited seating is available for those attending the in-person informational session. Employers can register by emailing Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org.
Healthcare and other registered apprenticeships are offered through the U.S. Department of Labor. Apprenticeships offer “a proven training method for employers to build a talent pipeline of highly skilled, educated employees,” according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.