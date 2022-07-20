TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan businesses and organizations are invited to a meeting on apprenticeships July 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The informational ‘lunch and learn’ session will be held at the Northwest Michigan Works! Conference Center, located at 1209 S. Garfield Ave. in Traverse City.
The session will provide an overview of U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeships. Scheduled topics include “the simplified process of developing or growing a program and using apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps,” according to a release.
Apprenticeships from different industries will be explored. The session will focus on healthcare, public safety and customer service related businesses.
“This is the perfect opportunity to explore the benefits of registered apprenticeship for recruitment, training and retention of highly skilled workers,” Evelyn Szpliet, Regional Director of Apprenticeship Services for Northwest Michigan Works!, said in the release. “We will discuss resources, the ease of launching a program and the wrap-around services offered through Northwest Michigan Works!. It is the right time for employers to participate in a registered apprenticeship.”
The informational session will include an employer apprenticeship panel. Representatives from Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Traverse Health Clinic and Honor Bank are scheduled to discuss the “registered apprenticeship experience and answer questions about the practicality of the program,” according to the release.
Lunch will be provided. There is no charge to attend the event, but seating is limited. RSVPs should be sent by email to Jane.Breederland@NetworksNorthwest.org.
