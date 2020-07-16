From Staff Reports
LANSING — Applications are open for a pair of programs to assist businesses and agriculture producers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Companies can apply for up to $20,000 in grant funds as part of the Small Business Restart Program. According to a release, these funds are designed “to support their reopening efforts after having experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.”
The State of Michigan appropriated $100 million of funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the Small Business Restart Program.
The fund is administered in the region by Networks Northwest, which has $4,545,455 for businesses in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
The application period runs through Aug. 5. According to the release, “all eligible applications received during that three-week period will receive consideration.”
Businesses can apply for restart grant funds at https://tinyurl.com/MIRestart.
Applications are also open for the the Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant Program.
A total of $10 million in grant funds are available to food processors in Michigan, with $5 million for farms.
The goal of this fund, according to a release, is “to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus across the state’s food production industry.” More specifically, the program is designed “to help cover costs associated with testing, PPE (personal protective equipment), employee training, increased sanitation measures and temporary housing solutions to ensure social distancing.”
Food processors can apply for grants of $10,000 to $200,000. Farms may apply for grants of $10,000 to $50,000.
The state funded the ag safety program with $15 million from the CARES Act.
The fund is administered by GreenStone Farm Credit Services, headquartered in East Lansing. Awards are on a first-come, first-serve basis to those eligible for the agricultural safety grants.
Applications can be made at https://tinyurl.com/MIagsafety.
More information on both grant programs is available through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.