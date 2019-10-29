TRAVERSE CITY — North Bay Produce Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 2,300 cases of apples because they might be contaminated with listeria.
The affected apples, sold in both branded and unbranded packaging, were shipped Oct. 16-21 to Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, a company representative said. Fuji, Honeycrisp, Jonamac, Jonathan, McIntosh and Red Delicious are among the apple varieties involved in the recall.
Officials aren't yet sure exactly how the contamination occurred, but it didn't happen in Traverse City.
"It was at one of our packing facilities north of Grand Rapids," said North Bay Produce Vice President of Operations Jon Wall. "They're investigating right now."
North Bay Produce employs between 70 and 100 people depending on season, including about 30 at the corporate headquarters in Traverse City.
The company maintains a refrigerated distribution warehouse in Mascoutah, Illinois, and two others.
"The facility in St. Louis area and the one in Miami are designed for our counter-seasonal production coming from South America and Mexico," Wall said.
The company is a grower-owned marketing and distribution cooperative that specializes in year-round production and distribution of a variety of agricultural products. Its 29 growers/stockholders are based in the U.S. and several other nations.
The recalled apples were sold in plastic bags under Great Lakes and North Bay Produce Pure Michigan brands, and in unbranded clear plastic bags, white paper bags, and individually from retail displays.
Listeria usually causes only mild illness, but can be dangerous to pregnant women or people with weak immune systems.
