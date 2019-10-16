TRAVERSE CITY — Apples are maturing a bit late this year because cool spring temperatures delayed growth. But the crisp and tasty reward appears to have been worth the wait.
“What we have is big and beautiful,” said John King, co-owner of King Orchards in Central Lake. “Apple quality is really good.”
Growers across the region are reporting the fruit they’re harvesting looks good and is particularly flavorful this year.
“They’re not only high quality as far as the appearance,” said Brian Altonen, of Altonen Orchards in Elk Rapids, “we’ve gotten a lot of comments on how the apples taste this year.”
Altonen said his apple trees produced a large crop this season, with only his Honey Crisp trees on the light side.
Not all varieties of tree are producing a large crop this year.
“Last year we had such a heavy crop that you could say the trees are on a break and don’t want to yield as heavy,” said Mark Evans, of Evans Brothers Fruit Company in Frankfort.
Evans, 33, plans to become the fifth generation of his family to run the farm when his father and uncle — the Evans Brothers — decide to retire.
Some apple tree varieties yield heavy crops year after year, said Evans. Other varieties, though, tend to produce a heavy crop one year and a lighter crop the next. This appears to be an off year for Honey Crisp numbers, he said, through the fruit he is harvesting is top quality.
Growers plan ahead for the tendency of Honey Crisp trees to alternate years of heavy and light production.
“You try to offset by thinning them well enough in the spring, but it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to,” Altonen said.
Other growers are seeing crop yield a bit down in other varieties.
“Galas were a little thin, and some of the Macintosh,” said King. “Honey Crisp are big and beautiful.”
Apple harvest operations were about half complete late last week at orchards across northwestern Lower Michigan. Rain was in the forecast for this week, and that may slow down the harvest.
“It’s going pretty well, not quite half done,” King said on Friday. “The second half might go a little faster, except there are about eight days forecast of rain in the next 10 days.”
Harvest can continue in rainy conditions, said King, but things move more slowly than on dry days.
“It’s working against the weather as far as just having the right conditions and spending some long days out harvesting. This week was good, until now,” said Altonen, who expects to complete apple harvest in about two weeks. “It’s late. That’s part of the issue, we got a late start in the spring, so that means a late harvest. It makes you nervous when they start talking snow.”
Nikki Rothwell, a Michigan State University Extension district horticulturalist and coordinator of the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Station in Leelanau County, said all reports point to a solid apple crop this year.
The MSU team expects Michigan’s total apple production to be 25 to 26 million bushels, said Rothwell.
The Michigan Apple Committee says the state’s average production is 25.2 million bushels. The group says Michigan’s commercial apple production involves more than 11.3 million apple trees on 25,500 acres at 825 family-run farms.
“It’s excellent. The quality is really good and the color is real good,” Rothwell said. “I eat a lot of apples. They’re very flavorful this year. The Galas we’re picking at the Research Station have great size.”
Apple lovers should have a good selection to choose from.
“I’m picking up a load of Jonagold right now that is beautiful — the size is nice, the color is good,” said Altonen.
