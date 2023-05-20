TRAVERSE CITY — A field trip more than doubled the time of a typical Downtown Development Authority budget hearing.
But the civic involvement, public comment and emails to the DDA board from Paige Paul’s Advancement Placement Government course — several of whom spoke during public comment — was worth it for some board members, who spent more than an hour discussing the DDA proposed 2023-24 budget as part of its two-hour monthly meeting Friday morning.
A lack of affordable housing, climate change, more year-round events and an appeal for a city-wide snow melt system — all topics the DDA has discussed for years and are part of its Moving Downtown Forward plan — were subjects discussed by some of Paul’s Traverse City Central High School students, about 25 of which attended the meeting at the Governmental Center.
DDA board members Pam DeMerle and Michael Brodsky said they appreciated the time put into the emails on subjects impacting downtown specifically, and the region in general, in both the short- and long-term. DeMerle said it was “hard to put into words” the views of the high school-age children and was “a really exciting thing to be a part of.”
Paul went to the podium first to talk about the lack of affordable housing in the region, something she said was a hurdle for two of her sisters returning to Traverse City to raise their families.
Jackie Anderson, who lives near Northwestern Michigan College, followed Paul to the podium during public comment for the budget hearing and suggested a line item for housing initiatives in future DDA budgets.
Will Unger, the student liaison to the board, said housing — the subject of the DDA’s May 5 study session — should again be discussed at its next session June 2.
“We have to have that discussion sooner rather than later, otherwise we are kicking the can too far down the road,” Unger said.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy presented three budgets for fiscal year 2023-24 at the budget hearing including:
- $5,021,003 for Tax Increment Financing 97 plan
- $1,108,450 for Old Town TIF and
- $1,903,516 for the DDA General Fund
These budgets will be reviewed by the City Commission Monday before going for potential approval on June 5, before returning to the DDA board.
Both TIF budgets include spending plans for several major infrastructure projects.
TIF 97 has $1 million for design and engineering services for the Lower Boardman/Ottaway Downtown Riverwalk and the West End Parking Structure, slated for four parcels in the 100 block of W. State St., $325,000 for streetscapes/snowmelt and $200,000 for the Two-Way Pilot Project on State Street. The Old Town TIF budget includes $300,000 for the Midtown Riverwalk Upgrade/Replacement and the same amount for Eighth Street Intersection Improvements at Cass and Union streets.
With TIF 97 set to expire in 2027, several DDA board members talked about the extension of it beyond its 30 years.
“Without TIF, there is no clear way to fund projects like this,” DDA board member Pete Kirkwood said.
In its regular monthly meeting, the board requested the City Commission approve two budget adjustments for TIF 97 and the DDA General Fund for fiscal year 2022-2023.
A budget adjustment of $5,755,900 for TIF 97 was needed mostly to purchase the property for the West End Parking Structure, which will also have commercial and possibly housing components, and slightly more than $1 million for the DDA General Fund to reflect two grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and one from the Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Most of Friday’s morning meeting that was not the budget hearing focused on an update of the two-way conversion of State Street by Progressive AE Transportation Practice Leader Chris Zull.
Zull discussed some of the initial results from the traffic analysis conducted during three days in March. Progressive AE will do the same for three days in May, July and October this year and in March, May, July and October of 2024.
Zull said the “conversion has been well received by the public” and that 85 percent of the drivers traveled the speed limit of 25 mph with the average at 22. “This is good to see,” said Zull, who also highlighted some improvements made and planned to ease confusion with the new traffic patterns.
DDA COO Harry Burkholder said the pilot program could be extended two years if Board Vice Chair Scott Hardy said the two-way pilot program could be extended two years if more data was needed to reflect downtown traffic flow without bridge construction currently under way on South Union and North Cass streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.