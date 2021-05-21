BELLAIRE — Thirteen Antrim County small businesses received $47,000 in awards through the Regional Resiliency Program.
Funding for this round of RRP awards for Antrim County businesses with nine or fewer employees came from the Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Venture North Funding and Development. Venture North allocated $3,000 to Antrim County businesses from a $15,000 award from the Urgent Needs Fund of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and contributed an additional $20,000.
“The work of the Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation was crucial in making the Antrim County grant round a reality,” Venture North president Laura Galbraith said in a release. “They raised $24,000 for the grant program which is a tribute to them and the donors.”
A total of 22 grant applications seeking more than $104,000 were received from Antrim County businesses. The 13 grant recipients were A Matter of Taste at Tap., Inc., Ellsworth; Bachmann’s Store, Central Lake; Bellaire Bed and Breakfast; Central Lake Pharmacy, Inc.; Danu Hof LLC., Mancelona; Hello Vino,‐ Bellaire; Inspire Health Chiropractic and Wellness, Bellaire; JLB Tree Service, Rapid City; Shirley’s Café, Mancelona; The Iron Skillet, Mancelona; The Place Promotional Products & Apparel, Elk Rapids; Vista Ridge Vineyards, Alden; and Yoga Bellaire LLC.
“We ended up making grants to a diverse group of businesses which was great,” Bellaire Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Chair Louise Wenzel said in a release. “It included nine women-owned business and one owned by a military veteran; and ranged from a yoga studio to lodging to restaurants, health and wellness centers and much more. It reflects the fact that small businesses are the anchors of most of the communities in Antrim County.”
“We also want to encourage potential donors to the program to consider a gift so we can reach even more of the applications that were received.”
Venture North is accepting donations from organizations to make more grants available. Funds may be donated online through the ‘Donate to the RRP’ tab at www.venturenorthfunding.org or by calling (231) 995-7115.
