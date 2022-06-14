DEARBORN — Motorists continue to experience pumped-up gasoline prices across the country and in Michigan.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the state was a record $5.22 on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price was up 18 cents over the past week.
At this time in May the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan was $4.35. The price at this time in June 2021 was $3.17, making for a $2.05 increase since then.
The increase means Michigan motorists are paying more than $78 for a full 15-gallon tank. The fill-up price is about $28 more than it was compared to November 2021.
The national average on Sunday was $5.01, according to the AAA release. The U.S. average jumped 16 cents over the last week. The national average was $4.42 at this time last month. A year ago U.S. motorists were paying an average of $3.08.
Traverse City saw the least expensive average price in the state at $5.08. The next lowest was Saginaw-Midland-Bay City at $5.17. The most expensive prices in Michigan were found in metro Detroit ($5.30), Ann Arbor ($5.27) and Flint ($5.18).
Supply and demand helped push averages upward.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 800,000 to 218.2 million barrels last week, according to Energy Information Administration data. At the same time, demand grew from 8.98 million to 9.2 million barrels per day “as drivers continue to fuel up for the summer driving season, typically a time when gas demand increases,” according to the release.
The decreased supply and increased demand, coupled with increasing crude oil prices “means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future,” according to the release.
AAA’s tips to save on gasoline include:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best prices in the region.
- Consider paying cash, because some retailers charge extra per gallon for those who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from the vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding will reduce fuel economy.
- Consider enrolling in savings programs.
One way to shop for gasoline prices is to download the free AAA mobile app. Daily state and national gas price averages are also available at Gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.