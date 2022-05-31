DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline price set another record on Sunday.
The average for a gallon of regular unleaded jumped at the pump to $4.60, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The report was released Tuesday morning, a day later than normal, because of the Memorial Day holiday.
The $4.60 a gallon recorded on Sunday was a 3-cent increase from May 22. The record high is 58 cents more than at this time in April and $1.55 more than the $3.05 average at this time in May 2021.
With the increase, state motorists are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon fill-up. The fill-up price is about $18 more than when gasoline prices previously peaked in November 2021.
"A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "A post holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated."
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 to 219.7 million barrels, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also dropped slightly last week, from 9 million to 8.8 million barrels a day. The demand was approximately 700,000 barrels a day lower than a year ago.
The gas demand softening helped minimize price increases prior to Memorial Day, but gas demand likely spiked over the holiday weekend as drivers took to the roads in pre-pandemic numbers.
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices by 56 cents a barrel to $110.33 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. Crude prices increased after EIA reported the domestic crude supply decreased by 1 million to 419.8 million barrels. The current level is more than 13 percent lower than during the third week of May 2021, according to the release.
The crude oil demand may decline as "the price of oil faced strong headwinds earlier last week as the market continued to worry about an economic slowdown," the release states. "Crude prices will likely follow suit if demand drops."
The most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan were reported in metro Detroit ($4.71), Marquette ($4.65) and Ann Arbor ($4.62). The least expensive gas price averages in the state were found in Grand Rapids ($4.49), Saginaw ($4.53) and Lansing ($4.54).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.62, a 2 cent increase from the previous week. The U.S. average for gas was $4.18 at this time in April and $3.05 at this time in May 2021.
AAA offers some tips to save on gasoline including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best prices.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra for customers paying with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from the vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.