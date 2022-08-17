From Staff Reports
The cost of owning and operating a new vehicle topped $10,000 annually for the first time, according to AAA’s 2022 Your Driving Costs report.
A new car depreciates or loses value almost immediately after you drive it off a dealer’s lot. As a quick rule of thumb, a car will lose between 15% and 20% of its value each year according to Bankrate.com.
The average cost to own and operate a new vehicle in 2022 climbed to $10,728 ($894 a month), according to the report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The annual operational rate for a new car was up 11% from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 ($805.50 a month).
Higher pump prices are one of the reasons for the double-digit increase from 2021 to 2022.
“High gas prices are not only changing Americans’ driving habits — they’re also changing the way Americans think about future car purchases,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “While sticker price remains a focus for new car buyers, consumers are also paying closer attention to operational costs like fuel, maintenance, and insurance.”
In the 2022 report, AAA evaluated 45 models of vehicles in nine different categories to determine operational and ownership costs. AAA looked at six different categories: fuel, maintenance/repair/tire costs, insurance, license/registration/taxes, depreciation, and finance charges.
The study assumed a five-year ownership with the vehicle being driven 15,000 miles annually.
The 2022 report was also tried to determine operational and operating cost during a dramatic increase in gasoline prices in the first half of the year. The 2022 study used projected fuel costs “based on a weighted average of the first five months of 2022 ... (when) fuel prices averaged 17.99 cents per mile or $3.999 per gallon,” according to the release.
The study also tried to compare fuel costs between gasoline and electric vehicles.
“An electric vehicle owner will spend about 4.0 cents per mile to charge their vehicle at home, while the owner of a gas-powered vehicle will spend an average of 18.4 cents per mile to gas up,” the release said, noting the annual costs to power would be $600 a year for an electric vehicle and $2,700 for a conventional gas-powered vehicle.
AAA also launched a new online calculator to determine driving costs. It is available at https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/drivingcosts.
As part of the report, AAA also released several new car purchasing tips including:
- Start early due to limited inventory and selection.
- Get pre-approval from a financial institution.
- Create a budget and factor in different elements of ownership.
- Compare potential insurance rates of top vehicle choices with an insurance agent.
- Keep negotiations on cost of the new vehicle, potential finance rate and trade-in value separate.
