ELK RAPIDS — Pre-orders of the Short’s Brewing Company’s Anni Party Pack began March 15.
Earlier this year, Short’s Brewing canceled its 2021 annual anniversary celebration in April. According to a release, the Anni Party Gift Pack includes two 22-ounce bombers, the brewery’s food line with Soft Parade Jam and Local’s Light Spicy Mustard, a signed Anni Party poster by Joe Short and “additional brewery goodies.”
The Anni Party Pack can be ordered from a local beer store from March 15-26.
The store will order from Michigan distributor Imperial Beverage and the Anni Party Park will be available for pick-up the week of April 20.
“Sour Parade, a soured version of our flagship beer, Soft Parade, and a brand new 17 Anni Ale, a triple hazy IPA with curuba fruit, are brewed especially for this release and will be hand bottled at our Pub in Bellaire for this pack,” Short said in the release.
For more information about the Anni Party Pack and to order, visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com/presale.
