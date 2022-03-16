This Women’s History Month, I want to share a little with you about the adversities women have faced in the beer world — but also the empowering camaraderie that happens when women in the industry come together.
Travel back with me to Europe during the Middle Ages. At the time, women were the ones primarily responsible for brewing beer. Called Brewsters, these women were very successful — there wasn’t a big start up cost (meaning they didn’t need to be dependent on a man’s wealth) and everyone drank beer (often because it was safer than water).
What’s peculiar about these alewives at the time is that their practices bring to mind certain iconography — witches. It started with the brew vessel itself, reminiscent of a cauldron, as well as the mysterious ingredients they put in them. They kept cats around to ward off rodents from consuming the malt, and would hang broomsticks above the door to indicate that the beer was ready for consumption. Lastly, they were known for wearing tall hats, so customers in the marketplaces could find them.
It is speculated by beer historians that men noticed the profit these Brewsters were making and wanted a taste of it — and used the Church’s warning of witches to drive them out of brewing.
Unfortunately, even to this day, there are many struggles for women in the brewing industry — sexism, harassment and assault to name a few. I know women who brew who legitimately fear for their safety being alone at beer festivals or conferences. I also know the numerous times I’ve been asked if I want a “girly beer.” The industry is full of women who are just as capable as men, if not more so, who are simply dismissed because of their gender.
I am fortunate to work for a brewery that values female leadership and opinions, and has policies in place to protect all genders. Unfortunately this is not the experience everywhere. This is why I am a huge supporter of Brave Noise, a beer collaboration including homebrewers and professionals alike that advocates for “safe spaces and inclusive environments by requesting breweries be transparent with their policies and commit to long-term work.” Folks who brew this beer, a sessionable Pale Ale, are committing to doing the work to make the industry a safer place for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ individuals.
When folks collaborate for a cause, great things can happen.
This past week I, along with my coworker Vicki (Stormcloud Brewing Company’s cellar person) had the opportunity to join forces with other local women in the beer industry for International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day. Hosted by Head Brewer Ellie of Five Shores Brewing Company, we were also joined by Jamie from Earthen Ales, Jessica from MI Local Hops and Kaitlyn from Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s Sustainable Brewing program. Due to the weather a few folks couldn’t be there, but were certainly there in spirit: Tina from Rare Bird Brewpub, Emily from Beards Brewery, and Tabitha from MI Local Hops. It was inspiring, empowering, and just plain fun spending the day with other women who are as passionate about beer as I am.
International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day is a worldwide annual event that takes place on International Women’s Day, March 8. Founded by Sophie de Ronde, Head Brewer at Burnt Mill Brewery in Suffolk, UK, “it is open to all women working in or interested in beer to learn, network, and make friends.” Each year has a theme, and this year’s is celebration. It definitely felt like a celebration brewing together with those women. The beer we brewed is currently fermenting, but will be available, on tap and to go, at five Shores brewing in the near future.
Like so many male-dominated industries, the brewing world has a long way to go to be equitable for women. Please remember that you, even as a consumer, can make a difference with your actions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.