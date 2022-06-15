“Of all the beer styles, IPA is the most romanticized, mythologized and misunderstood. It inspires the fiercest debate, the greatest reverence and the wildest conjecture in the world of beer.”
— Pete Brown, The Oxford Companion to Beer
India Pale Ales (IPAs) are my favorite beer style. I recently had the realization that in all of the time I’ve been fortunate enough to write this column, I’ve never written about them, but today’s the day.
When I first learned the history of the IPA, I heard the story most people tell — they emerged when Britain’s East India Company ruled India. Most goods were exported from India, but a few things, including beer, were shipped back. As the story goes, in order for the beer to stay preserved on the long voyage, they added extra hops to it, creating a never before seen type of pale ale. When British folks returned from India, they had developed such an affinity for the beer that they demanded more of it, and it became a mainstay in pubs ever since.
While parts of this story ring true, beer historians will argue back and forth about exact details. For example, porters were another beer style that were exported to India, and they did not require the same heavy hopping as the IPA.
One reason people suspect IPAs became popular were because they were lighter in color — at this time pilsners were gaining popularity in Europe and were beating out the darker colored beers. To add to this, Britain lifted a tax on glass, which made the visual aesthetic of beer more important than ever.
We do know that reference to the India Pale Ale first appeared in print in the 1830s and that they have survived all this time, but their popularity drastically declined in Britain due to war, taxes and temperance movements.
The true revival of the IPA started right here in the United States. When the craft beer revolution took off, both homebrewers and professionals looked back at historic styles for influence. They were sick of the same old domestic lagers being served across the country. At first other styles took precedence over IPAs, but it wasn’t long until they became craft beer’s darling.
IPAs were first introduced as a style at the Great American Beer Festival competition in 1989. In 2014 IPAs beat out Pale Ales and Amber Ales as the most popular style in craft beer and have gone nowhere but up since.
In this day and age you’ll find a large array of IPA sub-styles: British, American, Belgian, Double, Black, Brown, Red, White, Hazy, Juicy and Brut — just to name a few. While each of these can have incredibly different characteristics, you can depend on them all to be ales (using top fermenting yeast at warmer temperatures for a shorter amount of time than lagers) and for them to be hop forward. People often think hop forward is synonymous with bitter, but this isn’t necessarily the case. It just means that much of the flavor is derived from the hops, whether that be floral, citrus, pine, resin or tropical fruit to name a few.
If you’re curious to learn more about the specifics of different IPA styles, I recommend checking out the Beer Judge Certification Program Style Guidelines (free online) or sending me an email at the address below.
