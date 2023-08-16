Last month I had the pleasure of celebrating National Ice Cream Day by leading a beer and ice cream pairing! I know, I know, the combination sounds a little iffy, but trust me — the results were heavenly.
John Steinbeck’s character Doc from “Cannery Row” thought, “a man with a beard, ordering a beer milkshake in a town where he wasn’t known — they might call the police.”
Well folks, good news for you is if I catch you doing so, I won’t call the police. In fact, I’ll encourage it.
The most common beer and ice cream pairing is classic vanilla ice cream with a traditional chocolaty/malty Porter or Stout, which I think is a perfect place to start. I’m also partial to vanilla ice cream with bourbon barrel-aged dark beer.
Are there other beer and ice cream flavor combinations to explore? You bet! What I shared with our customers at the pairing I led was that when selecting pairings of any sort, there are four things I take into consideration.
The first thing I consider is matching strengths. If a beer is overwhelmingly bitter or boasts big, bold flavors, it will most likely overpower a delicate dish. Balancing flavor strengths is essential.
The second thing I keep in mind is finding harmonies in like flavors. For example, food that has gone through the Maillard reaction (the reaction between amino acids and sugars at elevated temperatures) such as a seared steak go well with sweet malty beers that also showcase this flavor profile.
I also remind myself that it’s okay to contrast flavors. Some of the best pairings I’ve ever had included flavors seemingly at opposite ends of the spectrum. When successful, these contrasts are brilliant, but when unsuccessful, they can be pretty insufferable.
This leads me to last thing I keep in mind: don’t be afraid to make mistakes! Part of the journey (and part of the fun) is trial and error. Prepare your palate to be vulnerable, be brave, accept failings, and you’ll find some of the best flavor combinations of your life.
I’m going to share with you the specific pairings I offered that day, but with the caveat that everyone has their own preferences. While these combinations were successful in our small group’s eyes, they may not be for you.
The first pairing we did was a Belgian-style Dubbel paired with butter pecan ice cream. The malty Dubbel had notes of dark fruit — I specifically picked up on dried date, which melded wonderfully with the pecan. The medium-high carbonation of the beer also did wonders cutting through the rich, buttery taste to make it more subtle and balanced.
Next we did a Golden Ale brewed with peaches and pecans, paired with an ice cream called Jacked Up Tennessee Toffee: toffee ice cream laced with smooth, whiskey sweet sauce and garnished with broken Heath bars. While there were a lot of flavors going on, it worked incredibly well. The toffee base merged with the fruit and nut of the beer evoked the memory of peach pie, and made me long to try a pie with a whiskey syrup drizzle. This pairing felt a bit like a southern delicacy.
The third pairing was a Belgian-style Tripel with a lemon berry ice cream. The citrus flavor found in the Tripel harmonized with the lemon, and the berry medley introduced a sweetness for a nice, rounded out flavor. Tripels are also traditionally very dry, and trying one with something quite sweet was fun.
The final pairing we dove into was a Pilsner with a lavender ice cream. Though the lavender was quite a dominate flavor, it really brought to light the often overlooked significance malt plays in a Pilsner — this one had the backbone of clean, crisp grain with a touch of honey that played well with the herb, mingling flavors that limited the potency of the lavender.
I had an absolute blast exploring and coming up with these pairings, and I highly suggest you give it a whirl! If you come across any you’re excited about, I’d love to hear about it. Email me at amy@stormcloudbrewing.com.
