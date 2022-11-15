In today’s column, I’m going to talk about something that is unfortunately still considered taboo by some people — mental health. More specifically, mental health in the beer industry. I believe it is important to openly talk about to help end the stigma, and hopefully save some lives.
A little background about me. I am an individual with bipolar who has worked in the beer industry for 10 years. In my time working in beer, uncontrolled drinking certainly had a negative impact on my mental health. From firsthand experience, I can say it is incredibly important that employers and employees have the knowledge and resources to support those struggling with mental illness — internally, but also the customer base.
According to alcoholrehabguide.net, “it has been found that nearly one-third of suicide deaths have been linked to alcohol consumption.” They also state that, “in most cases, mid-to-long-term alcohol abuse makes suicidal ideation both more frequent and more powerful.”
Understanding alcohol abuse and knowing what to do about it is key in preventing tragedies such as this.
One great resource was just published by the Brewers Association earlier this year, titled Mental Health in the Brewing Industry. This guide for breweries covers alcohol’s impact on mental health, co-occurring use of alcohol and other substances, burnout of workers and company leaders, neglect of physical health, and staffing shortages — all things that exacerbate mental health.
The guide also lists signs that mental health support may be needed, acknowledging that signs and symptoms of mental illness vary from person to person and based on the specific illness. A few of these signs include excessive worry or fear, absentmindedness, intense mood changes, withdrawal from work, sadness, tiredness or lack of energy, and changes in appearance or hygiene, just to name a few.
Lastly, the guide offers strategies for offering help. If you work in the beer industry, I highly recommend taking a look at this resource, available at brewersassociation.org.
One exciting campaign I have seen in the industry is the Things We Don’t Say IPA. This initiative is in collaboration with Hope For The Day, a nonprofit movement empowering the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health education. The recipe was written by Eagle Park Brewing in Milwaukee. All craft breweries are invited to participate — as part of it they raise funds for resource distribution and mental health education programming, as well as start conversations in their communities to end the stigma.
It is time that members of the beer industry stop suffering in silence, with alcoholism, depression, anxiety, bipolar, and a myriad of other mental illnesses. I beseech all breweries to take action, and craft beer lovers to support mental health initiatives from the beer industry.
A few resources if you or someone you know is in need:
- iheardyou.org — Dedicated to the mental health and wellness of the food and beverage industry. Offers online support groups.
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — Text or call the number 988
- National Alliance on Mental Illness — Helpline for those that do not have insurance and need assistance with mental health issues. Dial 1-800-950-6264, or text NAMI to 741741.
