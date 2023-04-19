Well, it was only a matter of time before the inevitable happened: Me, writing about my favorite style of beer, the Double IPA. As a self-declared hophead, I embrace these bitter, hoppy brews with arms wide open. I suppose I should clarify: when I say “hophead,” I’m referring to the “beer enthusiast” definition added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in 2018, not the “drug addict” definition, though admittedly there is something rather alluring about Humulus lupulus.
As a reminder, IPA stands for India Pale Ale, originally a hoppy English brew with an origin story about shipping beer to India for troops in the 1700s that contains equal parts fact and fiction. While many historians have debated (hopefully over a beer or two) exactly how the IPA came to be, they can all agree that the style has since spanned continents and developed many iterations. Gaining popularity in the U.S. in the late 1990s, the American-style IPA has been the most-entered category at the nation’s largest professional beer competition, Great American Beer Festival, since 2001.
Unlike the abundance of beer styles out there, the Double IPA is fully an American invented beer, and the style is still young in the grand scheme of things. The story goes that a brewer mistakenly added too much malt into his recipe, and to balance things out, added a boatload of hops — resulting in the hoppy, high ABV brew we now call a Double IPA. The brewer’s name, now a renowned figure in the beer world, is Vinnie Cilurzo. 1994 was the fateful year this brew was born, while Cilurzo was brewing at Blind Pig in Temecula, California. He is now owner and brewmaster of the Russian River Brewing Company, creator of Pliny the Elder which is highly regarded as one of the best Double IPAs produced.
Simplistically, the “double” part of a Double IPA is referring to double the alcohol and double the hops. Realistically, while alcohol and hops are certainly increased, it is not a direct equation of doubling. For example, according to the Beer Judge Certification Program 2021 Beer Style Guidelines, the suggested alcohol by volume for a basic American IPA is a range of 5.5-7.5%, whereas a Double IPA’s acceptable range is 7.5-10%. Not necessarily doubling in every case, but certainly increased.
So what can you expect from a glass of Double IPA? In terms of appearance they can be a range of pale gold to orange copper. With the haze-craze that has swept the American beer scene the past few years, some Double IPAs are certainly hazy, but I prefer what are now referred to as West Coast Double IPAs, which are crystal clear. Wafting from a tuft of snow-white head, the aroma will be incredibly hop forward, incorporating notes such as citrus, floral, pine, resin or tropical fruit.
Take a sip and you’ll discover complex hop flavors similar to the aroma, as well as a powerful (but not harsh or assaulting) hop bitterness. In Double IPAs, the malt character plays much more of a background part, though in some you may notice light malt-induced caramel or toast flavors. You know you’ve hit on a well-made Double IPA if it leaves a lingering kiss of hop bitterness on the palate.
Fortunately we live in a very beer-centric state with many Double IPA options on tap and on shelves across the land. If bitter, hoppy beers sound heavenly to you, I suggest you go grab one today. And if they don’t, we can agree to disagree and still grab a beer together — perhaps something like a sweet stout or Czech lager.
