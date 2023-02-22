Foam (or head) on beer — some folks love it, some folks hate it and some folks are just plain indifferent.
I fall under the love category. Personally, there is nothing more beautiful than seeing proper glassware delicately hugging the beer as bubbles are caught in the sunlight light racing upward and topped with a big dollop of meringue-like head.
I stare at a well-poured glass of beer, and am mesmerized by the peaks and valleys of the foam. Ethereal in nature, I can almost picture myself skiing down the head of a beer and being caught by the billowy, gentle cloud were I to fall.
Before I go too far down the rabbit hole of the visual effect foam has on me, I feel the need to point out that head on beer serves a greater purpose than simple aesthetic beauty. Head enhances the beer drinking experience by impacting the other senses as well.
I’ve already touched on how good foam is pleasant to view, so I’ll move on to aroma. To completely experience a good beer, one must take in its fragrance as well as its flavor. This is done best when a beer has a good head, for as the bubbles dissipate they release new, hidden aromas that would not be revealed on a foamless beer. And because the olfactory system is so closely linked to taste, it doubly enhances the experience.
Did you know that without scent, our sense of taste is dreadfully limited to only five flavors: bitter, salty, sour, sweet and umami (savory). So without a good head on your beer enhancing your sense of smell, you miss out on a whole complex gamut of flavors the brewers intended.
Curiously enough, good foam on beer also impacts the sense of touch. Known as the ‘mouthfeel’ of the beer, head helps soften the impact of the first sip as it crosses the palate, giving it a silky, creamy sensation. This initial contact with the beer allows your brain to interpret all of the sensory data without overwhelming it.
So, what is considered a “good head” on beer? I’ve generally been taught about 1 inch, or two fingers tall (depending on the delicate or beefy fingers of the bartender.) The best way to achieve this on a traditional tap is by placing the glass under the tap at a 45° angle, making sure you never touch the glass to the faucet. Pull the tap all the way open, and when a beer is half to two-thirds full, un-tilt the glass and pour into it straight down. Individual beers and tap systems may cause a slight variation from these instructions, but they are a good general guideline.
At my place of employment, Stormcloud Brewing Company, we just got a new “toy” — a tap known as a side pull. Also known as a Czech beer faucet, the handle is horizontal instead of the traditional vertical direction we generally see here in the states. Against everything I’ve been taught about how to pour a proper beer, the side pull actually has you submerge the tap into the mug to achieve its goal. Extremely delicate in nature, the sensitivity of its handle provides quite a learning curve, but once mastered you will reap the benefit of a perfectly foam-topped brew.
If you’re a beer drinker, homebrewer or pro brewer and are curious about the science behind foam, the American Homebrewers Association Zymurgy Live is live streaming a webinar next month with Charlie Bamforth (AKA The Pope of Foam.) The webinar is called Beer Foam Science: Ingredients, Methods and Processes to Ensure Great Beer Foam, and is streaming March 24 at 5 p.m. Zymurgy Live live streams and recordings are only available to members of the American Homebrewers Association, but I’ve found memberships to be extremely affordable, not to mention valuable. In addition to educational videos, you’ll find so many great resources — from exploring beer history to homebrewing recipes, from member discounts to advocacy and so much more.
If you have any questions about foam, pouring beer or the American Homebrewers Association, please feel free to reach out at polkadotsandpints@gmail.com. Cheers!
