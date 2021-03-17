Though today’s holiday is meant to celebrate St. Patrick, I want to bring up a different patron saint of Ireland — St. Brigid (it is Women’s History Month, after all.) St. Brigid was an Irish nun thought to have lived c. 451 – 525, and has many astounding miracles attributed to her. My favorite miracle is the story of her turning bathwater into beer.
The backstory is that she was working at a leper colony, and they had run out of beer. When I run out of beer I pretend it’s an emergency — but for the leper colony it truly was. This is because, at the time, the water surrounding the colony was undrinkable because of its content of dangerous bacteria and other pollutants. This made beer essential for hydration, and it provided nutrients as well. So as the tale goes, she miraculously turned water into beer.
So often when it comes to talking about beer ingredients, water is overshadowed by hops, malt and yeast. Hops readily have a fan following, especially from those IPA lovers who lust after the variety of aromas and flavors they provide, such as citrus, pine, floral, herbal, dankness and bitterness. Hops are such celebrities that in 2018, Merriam-Webster Dictionary added “hophead” (definition: a beer enthusiast) to its repository.
Malt tends to shine especially in the dark beer lovers’ eyes, because it is responsible for the color of the beer and imparts diverse flavors such as cracker, biscuit, caramel, chocolate, coffee or smoke.
Yeast often is celebrated by beer aficionados who prefer either a clean yeast strain that gives off no flavor (like a lager yeast) or one that creates a highly noticeable flavor like pear, anise, banana or clove — each desirable in certain styles of beer.
Then we arrive at water. To the general public, perhaps it isn’t discussed as much when it comes to beer because it is perceived as simple — water is water. Obviously we hope that the beer we’re drinking is made with “clean” water, but that is an all-too-abstract term and does not even begin to encompass the importance of water in the brewing process. The Oxford Companion to Beer shares that, “water can easily be argued as the most important raw material in brewing, representing as it does 85%-95% of most beers.” Brewing professionals and an increasing number of homebrewers are aware of this significance and take it very seriously — the water (and what’s in it) greatly impacts the finished beer, including the flavor, mouthfeel and a myriad of other aspects.
Historically, geography limited what type of water could be used by local breweries, which is in part why certain beer styles arose from specific regions of the globe — brewers tended to formulate recipes that tasted good with the water they were using. Fortunately, with today’s modern technology, most breweries are no longer limited in this way.
The art of brewing is intimately intertwined with the science of chemistry, and this becomes especially apparent when it comes to water treatment.
Most modern brewing water goes through some form of filtration, often something known as reverse osmosis. Reverse osmosis works by pushing water through a semipermeable membrane to separate the ions of substances in the water. It strips the water down so the brewers can build the water profile they desire. When building the water profile, brewers focus on the hardness and alkalinity of the water among other characteristics.
They obtain their ideal water chemistry by adding ions such as calcium, magnesium, sodium, and bicarbonate, to name just a few. And if creating one water profile doesn’t sound hard enough, usually breweries create a completely separate and unique profile for each beer.
I, for one, am grateful for all the work that goes into a beer’s water profile, and for the brewers following in St. Brigid’s steps — turning water into beer.
