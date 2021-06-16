“We eat first with our eyes.” — Apicius, first century Rome
I can attest, we also drink first with our eyes. This is why I am a firm believer that how you pour and present a craft beer matters.
Were you to walk into an expensive wine bar and be served a fine wine in a red Solo cup, you would certainly be put off. This is the same attitude I have when it comes to a brewery or craft beer establishment, and what I try to practice at home.
I will admit that there are exceptions to this rule, for example I enjoy my beer straight from the can at the lake (in fact, please don’t bring glass to the beach), but for the most part I believe in the power of proper glassware.
High-quality beer is meant to be experienced not only with taste, but also sight, mouthfeel, and aroma. The right glass and pouring technique emphasize this medley of senses and creates the pleasurable, intended craft beer experience.
The first step to proper beer presentation is selecting the correct glass. The Brewers Association lists more than 10 different variations of proper glassware, and each style of beer is paired with the one that will offer the most ideal encounter.
If you think 10 different proper glasses is excessive, consider Belgium, where each brand has its own paired glassware, and bars will temporarily halt service of that beer if none of the proper glassware is available.
Too often I see beer served in a shaker pint, which I have a great aversion to.
Shaker pints are meant to mix cocktails or hold soda served with a straw — but make a horrible companion to carefully crafted ales and lagers. I am not alone in this — many beer experts feel the same way, including Dr. Michael Lewis, Ph.D. This professor emeritus of brewing science at U.C. Davis wrote an entire paper against them and presented it to the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.
Shaker pints require your palm to be directly around the glass, effectively warming the beer at a surprisingly quick rate. Additionally, the shape (or lack thereof) of the glass does not allow for good head retention, which simply mutes any opportunity to pick up on the complex aromas of the brew you’re consuming — a major factor in taste as well.
It’s understandable if you don’t want to invest in 10 or more glasses for your home personal use, but I highly suggest at least owning a small tulip/snifter. If your heart is tied to the idea of a pint, then go for the Nonic pint, which has a slight bulge in it to help achieve long-lasting head and release wafts of the essential aromas.
Once you’ve selected your glassware, the next step to proper beer presentation is the pour.
Serve your beer in a room temperature glass (frosted glasses are a craft beer no-no.) Rinse your glass with water to ensure it is clean of any potential dust or residual soap — many beer bars and breweries have glass rinsers installed right below the tap. You’ll notice a glass isn’t clean if there are spots of bubbles clinging to the side, and inversely a glass is surely clean if it has good lacing.
When pouring your beer, hold the glass at an angle until it is about halfway full, then, while continuing to pour, straighten the glass. When full, your beer should have about a one-inch foam head on top. If you’re pouring from a tap, make sure you pull the handle fully open, and never, under any circumstances, submerge the nozzle in the beer. This is just asking for bacteria growth in the tap, and runs the risk of chipping your glass.
How do you feel about proper glassware? Are you a stickler like me, or do you just go with the flow? I would love to hear your thoughts — feel free to email me at the address below.
