One of the things I admire and enjoy most about working in the craft beer industry is the camaraderie and collaboration that occurs. Of course competition exists, as it must — over shelf space in stores, getting customers in the door of the establishment, etc. — but it feels friendlier in the beer world than other realms I’ve worked in.
Instead of being tight-lipped with their secret methods and recipes, so often I hear brewers excitedly share tips and tricks with one another, all for the greater good of the industry and creating high-quality beer. This can happen at an industry conference in a more formal fashion, or simply over pints of beer late one night in the corner booth at a local pub.
It is also not uncommon to hear of breweries borrowing equipment or ingredients from one another: “The load of oats you needed for today’s brew won’t arrive until later this week? Take what we have for today, and give us some in return when you’re able!”
Another fun aspect for both the brewers and the consumers are when breweries do official collaboration beers. Often this involves cooperative recipe writing, and members from one brewery spending brew day at the other brewery — brewing of course, but also sharing food and beer, stories and laughter.
In addition to two breweries collaborating with one another, there has also been the emergence of collaboration recipes developed for all breweries who want to use them, often to support a good cause.
One example of this is Black is Beautiful, a beer and initiative created by Weathered Souls Brewing Company. On the initiative’s webpage they call it “a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily.”
More than 1,200 breweries have participated so far (including 34 in Michigan), brewing their take on the stout recipe and pledging to donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged, choose their own entity to donate to local organizations that support equality and inclusion and commit to the long-term work of equality.
Another example of the collaboration recipe for a cause is Brave Noise, a global collaborative effort created by brewer Brienne Allan to provide inclusive and safe environments for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ throughout the beer industry. Breweries that agree to brew this pale ale must submit their code of conduct, publicly post their code of conduct and resources available for staff and customers via their website, QR code and/or signage at their physical location, commit to the long term work and make a donation to a verified nonprofit organization that best reflects the mission of the initiative. So far, 278 breweries have participated, including seven in Michigan.
Earlier this year I had the pleasure of participating in a collaborative brew — the Northern Michigan International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, hosted by Head Brewer Ellie Maddelein of Five Shores Brewing. Women in the industry from across the area joined in, brewing up a tasty double IPA.
Nothing about it felt competitive, in fact it was just the opposite. As a group we bonded over shared experiences, celebrated each other’s skills and talents, and overall just lifted each other up. Then, and now, I feel so fortunate to be a part of an industry with such camaraderie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.