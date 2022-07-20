When I give brewery tours I often start off by asking the group what the four necessary ingredients in beer are, and the answer I’m looking for is water, malt, hops and yeast. This generally accepted list stems from the German beer purity law known as Reinheitsgebot, introduced in 1516 that declared beer could only contain these four ingredients.
Chances are pretty high that you’ve had beer that contains more than just these, and I for one am grateful that many brewers continue to creatively explore adjuncts that enhance and invent beer styles.
In addition to beer styles with more than these core four ingredients, internationally and historically there are many beverages we accept as beer, despite missing one or more of them. One example of this is gruit.
Modernly, gruit is an herb based beer that doesn’t use hops. In my time in the industry and as a homebrewer, I’ve never had the opportunity to taste one — so I decided to brew one myself. Coincidentally, it was also the first time in a long time that I had brewed at home solo. I went into it very excited, feeling independent, adventurous and completely clueless as to what to expect the final product to taste like. That’s one of my favorite things about homebrewing — the unknown.
I started the brewing process by warming the water up to about 160°F and adding my malt, the action known as “mashing in.” After about an hour I did what is known as sparging: recirculating the wort (the beer precursor of non-fermented sugar water I just created) back through the grains to get as much of the sugar and protein out of them as possible. The next step is the boil, which when brewing other beer styles is generally when the hops are added: early additions for bitterness, mid additions for flavor and late additions for aroma. Brewing a gruit meant no hops. In lieu I used marigolds from my garden, black peppercorn and lemon peel. It was by far the prettiest and most aromatic boil I’ve ever done. After the boil, I let the wort cool down, put it into a glass carboy and put the yeast in (known as pitching.) It is currently fermenting in our beer cellar.
Last month I had the honor of introducing Dutch independent researcher and historian Susan Verberg at Homebrew Con 2022 in Pittsburgh. She led a seminar all about medieval gruit. The first thing I learned when I met her is that I was pronouncing gruit incorrectly all along. I was saying it the way it looked to my English-speaking brain, something like “groo-it.” The correct pronunciation is in fact more along the lines of the English word “grout.” I was very pleased to have this information before introducing her to an auditorium full of folks!
Her seminar made a major distinction between modern gruit (what I brewed) and historical/medieval Gruit. Historically gruit has three meanings: a style of beer brewed in the medieval Low Countries of the Netherlands, Belgium and western Germany; a type of grain product used for brewing; and a name of a tax.
The fact of the matter is that most of what is known about historical gruit (say, a recipe) has been long since lost, and what we thought we knew about it for years has in fact been incorrect. Verberg’s hard work and dedication has recently revealed and corrected the facts surrounding gruit.
One such example is that for decades it was perpetuated by historians referencing other historians that Gruit was historically linked with three specific herbs: bog myrtle, yarrow and wild rosemary.
Through tax records Verberg determined this not to be true, and found a plethora of other herbs that were used. Another thing she discovered is that herbs weren’t used because it was before hops were used in beer. She has proved that they coexisted. The choice was simply regional.
If you’ve ever had a beer with more or less than just the core four ingredients — water, malt, hops, yeast — I’d love to hear what you think about it. Additionally, if you’re curious about the results of my attempt at a modern gruit, I’ll know in a few weeks.
Please feel free to reach out to me at amy@stormcloudbrewing.com.
