SONOMA COUNTY, California — Amoritas Vineyards went up against nearly 500 wineries at the 2021 Sunset International Wine competition.
But that doesn’t mean earning recognition for the Lake Leelanau winery was a pipe dream.
Amoritas earned a gold medal at the wine competition for its 2019 Pipe Dream.
The sparkling Riesling earned a score of 91 in judging held June 8-10.
Amoritas also won a silver medal for its 2020 Rosé Crest. The Rosé Crest was the vineyards’ first rosé of Pinot Gris.
Wines from five countries and more than eight states made the 2021 event “the largest competition Sunset has ever hosted,” according to a release. There were also a lot of new faces.
“This year there were 52 new wineries participating,” said Deborah Del Fiorentino, President of Wine Competitions, Production and Management, which owns the Sunset Competition. “We noticed an uptick in entries in both the rosé and unoaked Chardonnay categories, as well as in blends of all kinds. The judges had some very difficult decisions to make when faced with those final 33 entries.”
