TRAVERSE CITY — American Airlines next summer will add two new nonstop seasonal flights to and from Cherry Capital Airport.
American, beginning in early June, 2020, will offer seasonal Saturday flights between Traverse City and both Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Philadelphia International Airport. The Embraer E175 aircraft each have 76 seats.
The two additions to its schedule mean that Cherry Capital Airport next summer will offer direct flights to and from 17 airports across the U.S.
Two of them will be in Washington D.C.
"United last summer started the Dulles nonstop and it did very well," said Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Kline. "So it's not surprising that American is following and competing. I think it's going to be a very strong market."
American currently offers year-round nonstop service to and from Chicago O'Hare, and seasonal nonstop service to and from Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth; and New York LaGuardia. The new flights to Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will appear on the www.AA.com website beginning on Nov. 25.
Airlines that serve Cherry Capital offer year-round nonstop flights to Chicago, Detroit, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa.
Seasonal nonstop flights connect Traverse City with Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas; Denver; Minneapolis; Newark, New Jersey; New York City; Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida; Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; and Washington, D.C.
Cherry Capital's airline passenger traffic now is running 14 percent higher than this date last year. It is served by Allegiant Air, American, Delta Airlines, Elite Airways and United Airlines.
