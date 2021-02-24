ARCADIA — Manistee and Benzie County was the backdrop for a American Eagle Outfitters spring campaign.
Some of the September photo shoot included Arcadia Marsh Natural Preserve, Chamberlain Road Beach, the Frankfort North Breakwater Lighthouse and Betsie Bay. The campaign was released more than a month ago.
Some of the shoot included a stretch of Lake Michigan beach that wasn’t much of a stretch for the Keegan Company.
Keith Keegan and his wife, Monique, own a house in Arcadia and were able to shoot on the beach outside of their house.
Keith Keegan said the September American Eagle campaign was the “first outside shot since COVID.”
According to LinkedIn, Keith is the principal of Keegan Company and is the co-creative director along with Brad Shaffer. Monique Keegan is the managing partner and vice president of creative, and handled the styling of the shoot.
Keith Keegan said a hike on the Arcadia Dunes Baldy Trailhead was the inspiration for holding the freelance photo shoot for American Eagle in northern Michigan.
“We had planned to shoot in California,” Keith Keegan said. “But everything was brown and on fire.”
Keegan said a crew of about 25 people, including 10 models, spent four days shooting in Manistee and Benzie counties. He said the team were in the area for another 12 days prepping for the campaign.
Despite the genesis for the campaign, shooting on the Baldy Trail was canceled. “We were limited because the weather got so crazy,” Keith Keegan said.
Besides owning a home in Arcadia, Keith and Monique Keegan both hail from Michigan. Monique grew up in Grand Haven whole Keith is from Hartland.
The American Eagle campaign is under the direction of marketing consultant Shadow. Matthew Owens, Shadow’s associate vice president of fashion and retail, oversees the American Eagle account. Owens was raised in Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.