MACKINAC ISLAND — A Michigan island became the setting for a segment on Amazon’s series on “extreme deliveries.”
Amazon recently filmed an episode following the journey of a package to Mackinac Island. The e-commerce company followed a typical delivery to the car-less island “from roadways, bridges, ferries and horse-drawn carriages,” according to a release.
More than 600 packages arrive each day on the island, according to the Amazon release.
Previous Amazon “extreme deliveries” segments have included journeys via motorbike in the Himalayas and by foot bridge to a small village in Italy.
In addition to filming the segment, Amazon made a $25,000 donation “to support its community services during the cold winter months,” according to the release.
Amazon employs more than 21,000 people in Michigan, according to the release.
Video of Amazon’s Mackinac Island delivery and a blog post are scheduled to publish later this month at www.about.amazon.com.
