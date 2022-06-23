TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Legacy Art Park honored Althea Kraker Petritz with the Legacy Award in 2010.
But her legacy and continuing impact on the region began more than 50 years before that award, including playing an integral role in long-time Benzie County businesses Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville and The Cherry Hut in Beulah.
Petritz died on June 15 in Traverse City. Born on Aug. 24, 1923, she was 98 years old.
“She’s was absolutely remarkable,” said daughter Mimi Appel. “Like no other. She was a beautiful soul and it was felt by everyone she touched.
“She left a lasting impression on people.”
Althea’s parents, James Lewis and Dorothy Rogers Kraker, started what became the Cherry Hut 100 years ago, a business she owned and operated from 1950 to 1958 with her late husband, George Karl Petritz, who died in 2010.
In 1955, Petritz became director of the newly formed Buck Hills Ski Club, “whose mission was to build a community ski hill near Thompsonville and increase access to outdoor winter recreation for local families,” according to her obituary. Brought to life in 1955-1956, the Petritz family and two partners bought Buck Hills in 1966 and renamed it Crystal Mountain.
Crystal Mountain remains in her family’s ownership today. One of Petritz’s six children, Chris MacInnes, is president of Crystal Mountain Resort. Chris’ husband, Jim MacInnes, was CEO for 36 years.
“Though small in stature, Althea had a bigger-than-life vision and a positive energy that was infectious,” Chris MacInnes said of her mother in an email. “A self-defined, civic leader she focused her energy on doing good — for others, the environment and our community … with fun always being part of the equation!”
Benzie Area Historical Society and Museum Executive Director Barb Mort said Althea was the one came up with the roadside farm stand that would grow into The Cherry Hut. Mort said it’s hard to talk about Benzie County without her name popping up.
“Almost every part of our history ties back to Althea,” Mort said. “She was part of one of the oldest farm families in the county. (With The Cherry Hut and Crystal Mountain), Althea was at the very beginning of both of those businesses and that’s very impressive.”
Beyond her accomplishments in business, two of her daughters said their mother’s ability to bring out the best in people of all ages was probably her biggest attribute.
Appel said a family friend recently described Petritz as “a giant of kindness when I needed it most. A saint in a tight, little package of joy.”
“She just had a great way of seeing exactly what a person needed affirmed in themselves,” Appel said of her mother.
“ ... her hallmark was an insatiable interest in and concern for others,” MacInnes said in an email. “She wanted to know your story. She listened intently (it took her forever to get through the grocery store and contributed to her being perennially late) and she generously shared her gifts, whether material, or, often, the gift of time.”
Mort said Althea Petritz wasn’t one to toot her own horn and didn’t need to, because she had a lot of other people to do it for her. Mort said her “indomitable spirit” made her a role model for a lot of people, but she always did it with a smile and positive energy. Mort said Petritz displayed a “servant leadership” quality, never asking another to do a job she wouldn’t perform.
Althea Petritz is survived by her six children, Chris MacInnes (Jim), George Lewis Petritz, David James Petritz (Iris Herrero), Dosie Kermode (Steve), Mimi Appel (Gary) and Laura Lee Petritz. She also had nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Althea Petritz graduated from Benzonia High School in 1940 and Michigan State College in 1945 with a degree in physical education, according to her obituary. She attended Northwestern University, where she earned her physical therapy certification.
At Northwestern was where she met George Petritz. The couple was married in October 1946 and spent their honeymoon camping on the Manistee River.
“She was a Renaissance woman,” Appel said.
In 1946, the couple moved to Beulah and started a business based on her family’s famous Cherry Hut pie recipe. Pet-Ritz Frozen Pies became an employer in the region and was purchased by the Pet Milk Company in 1955, according to her obituary.
That was when Althea and George Petritz helped establish what would become Crystal Mountain Resort. Appel said it was a group effort to establish the business.
“There were a lot of people together that worked real hard,” Appel said. “Her passion and determination was infectious.”
And it didn’t wane as she got older. Appel said her mother took up windsurfing when she was in her 60s and 70s and taught yoga when she was nearly 80 years old.
“She carried that sense of adventure until the very end,” said Appel, noting that her mother accompanied a cousin on a trip to Kenya at the age of 94 and went on a short excursion on the Platte River this October.
Her love of the outdoors was also something that endured during her lifetime and will live on. Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown said she was one of the early Benzie County leaders when the organization began in 1991 and made one of the first land donations as an addition to the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve.
“What an incredible woman,” Chown said. “She was a force to be reckoned with — a force for good. She was strong, but she was also kind with a generous heart. She had a very clear-headed vision. She loved the outdoors and she loved Benzie County.
“She was small in stature, but mighty in good deeds.”
Appel and MacInnes said their mother always showed compassion for others, including caring for her caregivers near the end of her life.
“Kindness, compassion and love just kind of emanated from her,” Appel said.
“Though we will miss her beautiful smile and sparkling eyes that said welcome, we will be inspired to continue breaking trails and making connections … as was Althea’s way,” Chris MacInnes added in an email.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Frankfort today, according to her obituary. A Celebration of Life is planned for later this summer.
