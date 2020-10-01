TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance is asking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to increase capacity limits at some state facilities.
According to a release, the organization is asking for increased maximum capacities at "bars, restaurants, and meetings and banquet centers" in regions 6 and 8, which includes northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
According to the release, the Chamber Alliance sent a letter to Whitmer asking for an executive order to:
- Expand indoor capacity of 75 percent in regions 6 and 8 at bars, restaurants, meetings and banquet centers "if the data reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services falls below a 3-percent positive test rate over an extended period."
- Treat meetings and banquets centers in regions 6 & 8 "the same as bars and restaurants."
- Give bars and restaurants the ability to "retain the expanded capacity they gained via patios and other outdoor solutions this summer by allowing them to safely winterize those spaces while extending their temporary alcohol service permits."
According to the letter, the Alliance said changes are necessary to keep these businesses in regions 6 and 8 open. Kirstie Sieloff, Director of Government Relations for the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance and Traverse Connect, said safety measures would remain in place.
"Our chambers and economic development organizations have supported our businesses in reopening safely," Sieloff said in the release. "We continue to share the message of ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ and wearing a mask to keep our businesses open and our friends and neighbors employed."
Amy Clickner, Alliance vice-chairperson and CEO of the Lake Superior Community Partnership said the "higher indoor capacity is a necessity to keep these businesses open and protect jobs."
Regions 6 and 8 were able to reopen first in Michigan. Stacie Bytwork, Alliance chairperson and president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, said these regions should also be the first to have increased capacity.
"Working with our public health partners to increase capacity limits is our number one priority right now," Bytwork said in the release. "If we want to be able to visit our favorite bar and restaurant establishments in the spring, we need them to be able to generate revenue during the winter season."
Headquartered in Traverse City, the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations in northern Michigan. The Alliance has more than 7,000 member businesses, according to the organization.
