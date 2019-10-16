TRAVERSE CITY — Allegiant this week launched its new non-stop flights between Traverse City and Florida.
The carrier on Wednesday began year-round twice-a-week service between Cherry Capital Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. They will repeat each Wednesday and Saturday.
Allegiant begins twice-a-week flights from and to two other Florida destinations on Thursday, Oct. 17 — Orlando Sanford International Airport and Punta Gorda Airport. Flights to and from Orlando will be offered year-round on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to and from Punta Gorda will be offered seasonally, in winter and spring, on Thursdays and Sundays.
Flight options have been growing rapidly at Cherry Capital Airport. American, Delta and United have added seasonal summer flights in recent years, including a new-in-2019 direct flight to and from Washington Dulles International Airport. Cherry Capital in March added Elite Airways direct flights to and from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida.
Allegiant next month will add more flights at Cherry Capital Airport. On Nov. 13, it will begin offering twice-a-week nonstop flights between Traverse City and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
