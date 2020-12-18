TRAVERSE CITY — Allegiant Air will discontinue direct service between Traverse City and Orlando/Sanford, effective Jan. 2.
Allegiant plans to resume that flight in the summer of 2021, and will designate it as seasonal instead of year-round, according to a spokesperson for Cherry Capital Airport. Orlando is home to several major theme parks, and visitor numbers remain depressed because of coronavirus.
Airlines adjusted flight schedules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on passenger traffic. Cherry Capital Airport is handling about half the passenger traffic it carried this time of year in 2019, the spokesperson said.
American Airlines and United Airlines currently offer two flights a day from Traverse City to Chicago. Normally this time of year, each would offer three flights a day. Delta Air Lines now offers two flights a day to Detroit; it normally would offer four.
Allegiant plans to resume service between Traverse City and Punta Gorda, Florida, on Dec. 18. It will resume seasonal service to Phoenix/Mesa on Feb. 11, 2021. Allegiant is continuing service to Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater as scheduled.
Air service carriers plan in 2021 to offer service to the same 15 destinations from Cherry Capital that they offered in 2019 and 2020, according to the spokesperson.
