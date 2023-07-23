TRAVERSE CITY — As it did pre-pandemic, this year’s National Cherry Festival began with a weekend air show and concluded with a fireworks finale.
In between, the July 1-8 festival offered a variety of activities that saw people flock to Traverse City for the 97th annual event.
While much has changed since it returned for its second consecutive full festival, steady and consistent were the words most often chosen to describe the 2023 edition.
While final financial numbers won’t be known until September or October, the event was deemed a successful one on several levels.
“All in all, it was a fantastic year; we were pleased,” National Cherry Festival Executive Director and CEO Kat Paye said Thursday morning. “The weather was fabulous. Mother Nature cooperated and we were very happy she was on board.”
The combination of sunshine and the demand for all things cherry allowed several businesses to blossom at the festival.
Grand Traverse Pie Company had record sales during this year’s National Cherry Festival.
“We sold more pies, both in-shop at the Open Space, than any other year,” Grand Traverse Pie Co. co-founder Mike Busley said Thursday afternoon. “I heard a lot of people had successful Cherry Festivals. I don’t know if it was the biggest ever (for everyone), but it was good.
“In general terms, we were pleased with the turnout and everything. Our team — we know it’s going to be busy — was well-prepared.”
Daniel Umulis, who has owned and operated Six Lugs LLC in Interlochen for 16 years, was back at the 2023 Cherry Festival after having to miss the 2022 event because of an unexpected circumstance. He also said the 2023 event was a success at the Open Space.
“We were back on track from our numbers from 2019, maybe up a little bit,” Umulis said. “It was on track from the numbers we were seeing pre-COVID.”
Both Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach and Paye said there seemed to be a lot of people in the region throughout the eight days of the festival beyond the typical Saturday surges at either end of the festival.
“Our crowds were steady,” Paye said. “We were busy all the time. We didn’t have the big flood of people and then the dead time which we are used to. That worked better for the volunteers and the lines.
“We were very steady throughout. We had a lot more midweek (crowds) than I anticipated.”
“From what I could tell, early indicators are it was consistent with previous years,” Tkach said Wednesday during a mid-day break at the Destinations International Annual Convention in Dallas. “(Hotel) rates were higher (in 2023), but that’s more inflationary. The demand was consistent with previous years.
“There were some anomalies, but I think that has to do with the changing practices.”
For example, Tkach noted, the second day of the festival on Sunday, July 2, seemed to be a little busier for hotels as compared to Saturday, which goes against the pattern from previous Cherry Festivals.
Paye said the biggest demand for a concert was the one for country singer Jordan Davis, which happened to fall on a Thursday.
“It sold out in early June for us,” she said. “We had several sellouts for shows this year. We were very pleased with how people came out for the concerts this year.”
Umulis, whose Cherry Lemonade Slush was a big hit at the Festival, said the weather and having the Fourth of July on Tuesday, likely led to increased sales during the eight days. Using cherry topping syrup and tart cherry jam to the recipe added a pulp and a pop to the 6-year-old slush drink.
Umulis said having the holiday on Tuesday was like “a bonus day” for some visitors who came July 1 and stayed through the Fourth.
“I’m assuming a lot of families had those four days off,” he said. “We had two bonus days essentially because of where the Fourth fell.”
The hot weather throughout the festival may have also helped sales of both the Cherry Lemonade Slush as well as the Cherry Pie Flurry from Grand Traverse Pie. Each flurry contains a slice of pie blended in and, Paye said, 2,087 of these concoctions were created.
“It was very popular down there,” Busley said of the flurry, which he said has been around for about a decade. “Whether you want to eat the pie or drink it, you have a choice.”
“It was a very big year for pie,” Paye said.
While Paye said the price of some things at the 2023 Cherry Festival had to increase because “our world has changed a lot since then,” organizers strive to hold down prices in other areas and they continue to offer a lot of free events.
She said ice cream cones were still $2 and pop and water were still $3.
“That’ll never change,” Paye said of the $2 ice cream cones. “We want to keep certain things the same for families.
“We raised some prices on some things, but we tried to even it out when we could.”
Paye said the air show featuring the Thunderbirds didn’t draw as much as the Blue Angels in 2022. That was likely because of pent-up demand in 2022 after there wasn’t an air show in 2020 or 2021, she said, noting that the Blue Angels typically outdraw the Thunderbirds.
Even so, this year’s air show was a crowd-pleaser, Paye said, as was the National Cherry Festival itself.
Tkach said this festival is something that stands apart – and always will.
“I thought it went very well,” Tkach said of the 2023 event. “What TC Tourism relies on from the National Cherry Festival is the very unique and national brand it delivers on. It cannot be replicated.
“While it may help to drive the tourism economy and regional economic activity in general, the most important thing the National Cherry Festival does is set our region apart as an agriculture destination.
“It’s the first iteration of agritourism and, in my opinion, the best one. It’s truly about the brand. The Traverse City National Cherry Festival sets our region apart.”
