Editor's note: This story was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2019 section, inside Tuesday's newspaper. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
Straddling the 45th Parallel and buttressed by Lake Michigan’s weather moderating effects, this wine grape region balances on a unique climatic knife edge with profound variability in fruit ripening from site to site and from year to year.
So it’s no surprise that — from a wine grape business standpoint — any vineyard practice that offers more consistent year-to-year fruit production and ripening will be used.
One such practice is used by a grower in Leelanau County who installs a clever system of reusable reflective strips to utilize more sunlight.
These reflective strips were placed on five acres of Blaufrankish and Cabernet Franc vineyards in late August. Their purpose is to redirect otherwise wasted sunlight striking the vineyard floor upward toward the grapevines in order to increase sunlight interception and reduce shading, and improve overall vine performance, fruit development and ripening.
Growers typically position grapevines, through vineyard design and training system, to intercept as much sunlight and reduce as much shading as possible, and the story ends there.
Here, the grower is also positioning the sunlight onto leaves and fruit that otherwise would be shaded.
Although the application of reflective strips in fruit production has been around for decades, the benefits have been observed in Leelanau County in 2019. The grower using this system stated the benefits outweigh the costs of material and labor to install these re-usable reflective strips.
In fact, the material and installation costs equal about $600 per acre, or an estimated added cost of $200 per ton of fruit produced. Given these costs, if the site can produce an additional half-ton per acre (3.5 tons per acre in total), then it pays for itself.
Over the course of the season, these reflective strips help support a larger-than-normal crop in warm seasons and a normal crop in cool seasons. Reflective strips are an economical and environmentally friendly tool in the grape growers’ toolbox, especially during the challenging 2019 growing season which was cooler and wetter than normal.
Unfortunately, the month of September and October, the two critical months for fruit ripening, brought challenging weather conditions to the region, with higher-than-normal rain and lower-than-normal temperatures. This has resulted in a highly variable range of crop responses — leading some growers to drastically adjust their harvest operations and wine-making goals and other growers only slightly adjusting their typical harvest operations.
Fortunately, sparkling wine is typically made from fruit with high acidity and doesn’t need as much sugar as fruit for still wine. So, in vineyards with severely delayed fruit ripening (unusually low sugar, and high acidity), have allocated their fruit for high-quality sparkling wine production.
Results from the 2019 season solidify the notion that a combination of innovative people and creative production systems are key factors in maintaining economic sustainability of northwest Michigan’s vibrant wine industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.