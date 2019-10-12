October declared Agritourism Month
TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October as Michigan Agritourism Month to recognize the economic and social benefits of agritourism to our state’s farms and communities.
“When you combine agriculture and tourism, something magic happens,” Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell said in a release. “You not only get fresh apples, pumpkins and baked goods, but you also get the experience that goes along with them – things like corn mazes and wagon rides, watching cider being pressed, petting baby animals, and launching pumpkins from a giant catapult.”
McDowell, Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz, and Michigan Agritourism Executive Director Janice Benson on Tuesday toured three agritourism businesses: the Flint Farmers Market, Mueller’s Orchard and Cider Mill in Linden, and Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg.
Visit www.MichiganFarmFun.com for a directory of Michigan agritourism businesses.
State’s production forecast weak
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan corn production is forecast at 270 million bushels, down 9 percent from 2018, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the forecast predicts the state’s lowest corn production since 2004.
Michigan’s soybean yield is forecast at 44 bushels per acre, down 3.5 bushels from a year ago. Total production is expected to be down 31 percent from 2018. If the forecast is correct, it would be the state’s lowest production since 2008.
Michigan sugarbeet growers expect a yield of 27.5 tons per acre, down 1.6 tons from 2018.
Michigan dry bean growers forecast a yield of 2,100 pound per acre, 300 pounds less than last year. That would result in total production 15 percent less than in 2018.
Funds fight illegal wine shipments
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget, which took effect Oct. 1, renewed funding for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.
The MLCC’s budget includes more than $300,000 to combat illegal wine shipments coming into Michigan from unlicensed out-of-state retailers. It also includes funding to hire more full-time employees, including one dedicated to licensing and enforcement.
Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association president Spencer Nevins said in a release that the organization applauds the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for understanding the importance of continuing funding for the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to support its crackdown on illegal wine shipments coming into Michigan.
Association analysis shows that more than 100,000 bottles of illegally shipped wine flow into Michigan every quarter.
MB&WWA last year began compiling quarterly reports on illegal wine shipments coming into Michigan. Data from the second and fourth quarters of 2018 showed more than 1 million bottles of alcohol were shipped into Michigan in just six months, and at least 300,000 of those bottles were wine illegally shipped from out-of-state retailers. Data from the first and third quarters of 2018 were unavailable. So far in 2019, nearly 130,000 bottles of wine have been illegally shipped into the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.