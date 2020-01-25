Dairy production up 1.2%
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan dairy herds produced 942 million pounds of milk in December, up 1.2 percent from the previous December, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.
The average daily rate per cow in December was 71.1 pounds, the same as last year. The dairy herd was estimated at 427,00 head, up 5,000 from December 2018. Milk production in the 24 major milk-producing states totaled 17.4 million pounds in December, up 0.9 percent from December 2018.
Michigan corn stocks down 15%
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan corn stocks on Dec. 1 were down 15 percent from the previous year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service Great Lakes Region. About 74 percent of the 201 million bushels of Michigan corn was stored on farms. Across the entire U.S., stored corn totaled 11.4 billion bushel as of Dec. 1. That’s 5 percent lower than the 11.9 billion bushels in storage on Dec. 1, 2018.
Field crop producers had challenging year
TRAVERSE CITY — Difficult planting and growing conditions resulted in a challenging year for Michigan field crop producers, according to Marlo Johnson, regional director of the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service, Great Lakes Regional Office.
The state’s average corn yield in 2019 was 149 bushels per acres, down 4 bushels from 2018. Average soybean yield was 41 bushels per acre, down 6.5 bushels from 2018. Significant acreage of both corn and soybeans remained unharvested as of Dec. 1, Johnson said, and production figures may need to be revised.
National corn for grain production in 2019 was estimated at 13.7 billion bushels as of Dec. 1, about 5 percent lower than the 2018 revised figure. National soybean production totaled 3.56 billion bushels, 10% lower than 2018.
Hog, pig inventory is up
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s total hog and pig inventory on Dec. 1 was estimated at 1.22 million head, up 40,000 head from a year earlier, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service Great Lakes Region. Breeding hog inventory was unchanged at 120,000 head. United States total inventory of all hogs and pigs was 77.3 million head on Dec. 1, up slightly from the previous quarter.
Climate change feeds Africa locust invasion
JOHANNESBURG — Locusts by the millions are nibbling their way across a large part of Africa in the worst outbreak some places have seen in 70 years. Is this another effect of a changing climate? Yes, researchers say. An unprecedented food security crisis may be the result.
The locusts “reproduce rapidly and, if left unchecked, their current numbers could grow 500 times by June,” the United Nations says.
“A typical desert locust swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer,” the East African regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, has said. “Swarms migrate with the wind and can cover 62 to 93 miles in a day. An average swarm can destroy as much food crops in a day as is sufficient to feed 2,500 people.”
An “extremely dangerous increase” in locust swarm activity has been reported in Kenya, East Africa’s economic hub, regional authorities reported last week. One swarm measured 37 miles long by 25 miles wide in the country’s northeast, IGAD said.
Kenya hasn’t seen a locust outbreak like this in 70 years, Rosanne Marchesich, emergency response leader with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said Wednesday.
Heavy rains in East Africa made 2019 one of the region’s wettest years on record, said Nairobi-based climate scientist Abubakr Salih Babiker. He blamed rapidly warming waters in the Indian Ocean off Africa’s eastern coast, which also spawned an unusual number of strong tropical cyclones.
