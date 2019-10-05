Winter wheat, oats production down
EAST LANSING — Winter wheat and oats production in Michigan decreased from 2018, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Great Lakes Region office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Winter wheat averaged 71 bushels per acre in 2019, down 5 bushels from 2018. Wheat was planted on 540,000 acres with 480,000 harvested for grain. Total wheat production was 34.1 million bushels, down 5 percent from 2018.
Oats averaged 57 bushels per acre, down from 63 per acre in 2018. A total of 25,000 acres of oats was harvested in 2019, down 50 percent from 2018. The total oat production of 1.43 million bushels was a 55 percent decrease from 2018.
Michigan corn stocks were 39.1 million bushels and wheat stocks 50.3 million bushels on Sept. 1, in a separate report. Both were 13 percent less than than 2018. Soybean stocks on Sept. 1 were a record-high 19.4 million bushels.
August ag prices mixed
EAST LANSING — August corn prices in Michigan were $4.31 a bushel, according to a report from the USDA’s Great Lakes Region office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The August 2019 price was down 18 cents from July, but up 64 cents from August 2018. August soybeans were $8.50 a bushel, a decrease of 10 cents from July and 74 cents lower than August of last year.
Wheat in August was $5.08 a bushel, down 20 cents from the previous month and 19 cents from 2018. Milk prices in August were $17.60 per hundredweight, an increase of 30 cents from July and $3 from August 2018.
Sept. 1 hog, pig inventory
EAST LANSING — Michigan’s hog and pig inventory on Sept. 1 was estimated at 1.24 million, an increase of 20,000 head from 2018, according to a report from the Great Lakes Region office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Breeding hog inventory was 120,000 head, unchanged from 2018. Market hog inventory was up 2 percent from Sept. 1, 2018, to 1.12 million.
