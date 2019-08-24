Workshop on trees set for Aug. 27
TRAVERSE CITY — ReLeaf Michigan will hold a free workshop on trees on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Grand Traverse Governmental Center.
The event will be led by David Roberts, retired Michigan State University plant pathologist, and Bill Lawrence, ReLeaf Michigan president and retired forester for the City of Ann Arbor. Sponsors of the event are ReLeaf Michigan, a state tree planting and education nonprofit organization, the City of Traverse City and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Urban and Community Forestry Program.
Bellaire Business After Hours
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours event on Aug. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fischer Insurance, located at 225 N. Bridge St.
The After Hours event will be held behind the Fischer Insurance office, which will be open for tours and a preview of future renovations.
Cost is $3 per person. RSVP by Aug. 26 to Sue or Rachel at (231) 533-6023 or at info@bellairechamber.org or online.
The presentation will begin in the Governmental Center and continue outside with demonstrations on pruning cuts.
Topics include pruning, watering, mulching, staking, fertilization and insects/diseases.
RSVPs are requested to ensure there is enough materials available. RSVP by email to lbilbey@traversecitymi.gov or info@releafmichigan.org or phone to (231) 922-4778 or 1-800-642-7353.
Attendees need to bring a sack lunch; beverages will be provided.
Apple growers expect average-sized harvest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Apple Committed on Friday announced that its official crop estimate for 2019 is 25.25 million bushels, 1.06 billion pounds. That is on par with the 2018 harvest of 25.2 million bushels. The numbers were announced at the USApple Outlook meeting in Chicago.
More than 11.3 million apple trees are in commercial production in Michigan, according to a release. The cover 35,500 acres on 825 family-run farms.
Michigan apples typically are shipped from mid-August through the following June, to more than 30 states and 18 nations.
The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization that supports industry marketing, education and research. More information is available at MichiganApples.com.
