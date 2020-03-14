United Way expands VISTA Program
TRAVERSE CITY — United Way of Northwest Michigan is expanding its AmeriCorps VISTA Program to include Summer Associates. AmeriCorps VISTA is a full-time national service program for organizations interested in developing lasting solutions to address poverty. The local VISTA program last year leveraged $169,012 for community non-profits.
United Way of Northwest Michigan for several years has offered full-year AmeriCorps VISTA positions for non-profits in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties. For the first time ever, AmeriCorps VISTA Summer positions will be available. Summer Associates will serve for nine weeks, June 15 through Aug. 16. Projects will focus on any of the three following impact areas: summer learning loss, opioid education and food insecurity.
To apply, contact Ranae McCauley at ranae@unitedwaynwmi.org or visit www.uwnwmi.org.
Number of Michigan farms holds steady
TRAVERSE CITY — There were 47,000 farms in Michigan in 2019, the same number as in 2018, according to a release from the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service Great Lakes Region. Land in Michigan farms totaled 9.8 million acres, also unchanged from 2018. The average size farm in the state measured 209 acres, the same as in 2018.
In the U.S. as a whole, the number of farms fell 5,800, from 2,029,200 in 2018 to 2,023,400 in 2019. The total land in farms in the U.S. dropped by 2.1 million acres, to 897.4 million acres in 2019. The average U.S. farm measured 444 acres in 2019, up 1 acre from 2018.
CSA is expanded
TRAVERSE CITY — MI Farm Coop is expanding its multi-farm CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). The cooperative consists of more than a dozen local farm members. The group’s business model allows for 80 percent of the price of items sold through the cooperative to go back to the farmer, with profit sharing between the members. The cooperative sells fresh, local agricultural goods to restaurants, caterers, institutions, retail stores, and through the CSA in Leelanau, Grand Traverse, and Benzie counties.
Following the traditional model of Community Supported Agriculture, the Multi-Farm CSA will offer a 10-week share every season, year-round, with more than five local farms in each weekly box. Each week, the CSA will include seasonal vegetables and fruit, a loaf of bread, a dozen eggs and local value-added products (goat cheese or maple syrup, for example). CSA members also may choose to add on 10 weeks of local chicken, bison and grass-fed beef to their share.
Each share will include items from Lakeview Hill Farm, 9 Bean Rows, Bardenhagen Farms, Bakker’s Acres, Pristine Acres, La Casa Verde Produce, Providence Organic Farm, Homestead Hill CSA, Northern Growin’, and other producer members.
For more information, contact Lakeview Hill Farm owner Bailey Samp at mifarmcoop@gmail.com.
Michigan 2019 crop values total $2.58 billion
TRAVERSE CITY — The preliminary farm value of Michigan field crops produced in 2019 was $2.58 billion, down 13 percent from 2018, according to a release from the United States Department of Agriculture National Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.
The value of Michigan corn for grain fell 11 percent to $960 million. The average price in 2019 was $4 per bushel, up from an average of $3.72 in 2018.
Soybean value dropped 33 percent from 2018, to $631 million. The average price in 2019 was $8.90 per bushel, up from $8.53 in 2018.
The value of Michigan wheat dipped 2 percent to $177 million. The average price in 2019 was $5.20 per bushel, up from $5.08 in 2018.
Dry bean value fell 15 percent from 2018 to $109 million. The average price in 2019 was $29.80 per bushel, up from $27.60 in 2018.
Nationally, the value of corn rose 2 percent to $52.9 billion in 2019. Soybean value in the U.S. dropped 15 percent to $31.2 billion. U.S. wheat value dipped 8 percent to $9 billion in 2019.
