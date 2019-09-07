Multi-farm CSA launching
TRAVERSE CITY — A local farmer-owned cooperative is launching a multi-farm Community-supported Agriculture (CSA) later this month.
MI Farm Coop has 13 member farms and currently sells local produce to businesses and schools in Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties. According to a release, the new cooperative returns 80 percent of every item sold back to the local farmers.
The new CSA will offer a 10-week share starting on Sept. 24 and ending on Nov. 26. The CSA will include vegetables, fruit, a loaf of bread, a dozen eggs and an additional option of a protein.
Each share will include items from Lakeview Hill Farm, 9 Bean Rows Farm, Bardenhagen Farms, Bakker's Acres, Pristine Acres and others. Pick-up locations will be available in Traverse City, Suttons Bay, Leland, Glen Arbor, Frankfort and Empire.
For more information, contact Lakeview Hill Farm owner Bailey Samp at mifarmcoop@gmail.com.
Corn, soybean harvest decreases
LANSING — Growers expect to harvest 240,000 fewer acres of corn for grain and 560,000 fewer acres of soybeans in Michigan this year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's Great Lakes Regional Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The report is based on conditions on Aug. 1.
Corn yields are up 2 bushels per acre from 2018 to 155 bushels per acre. The release says corn production is down 11 percent from last year to 263.5 million bushels. Soybean production is down 29 percent from 2018 to 77.4 million bushels.
Winter wheat production increased this year from 35.72 million bushels to 37.73 million. Dry bean production is down slightly.
The state apple production forecast is 1.05 billion pounds. According to the release, apple production is unchanged from last year in the state.
USDA to study crop practices
LANSING — Some winter wheat and fruit growers in Michigan will be asked to participate in a series of surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) to study crop production practices.
The study will focus on nutrient and fertilizer use, pesticide application and pest management practices. Phase II of the Agricultural Resources Management Survey is conducted annually in the fall for select field crops. NASS administers the Fruit Chemical Use Survey every two years.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will provide two pesticide applicator certification credits to growers who complete either survey, the release said.
For more information on the surveys, contact the Great Lakes Regional Office of NASS at 1-800-453-7501 or www.nass.usda.gov.
July soybean, corn prices rise
LANSING — July corn and soybean prices rose slightly in July, according to a release from the United States Department of Agriculture's Great Lakes Regional Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn was $4.49 a bushel in July, an increase of 19 cents from June and 78 cents from July of 2018. Soybean prices were $8.48 a bushel in July, a 7 cent increase from June. Soybean prices were down $1.08 from July of 2018.
July wheat was $5.28 a bushel, up 2 cents from June and 30 cents from last year. July milk was $17.30 per hundredweight in July, up 40 cents from the month before and $3.10 from last July.
