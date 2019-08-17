Canada cherry growers receive grant
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Canada’s federal government this week announced $241,000 in funding to help market cherries grown in British Columbia for sale in China and Japan. Additional funding from the BC Cherry Association bumped the influx of cash for the marketing program to $480,000. The program is exploring the export of cherries to South Korea.
Canada is the only G7 nation with trade agreements in place with all other G7 countries.
Farm production expenditures down
TRAVERSE CITY — Farm production expenditures in the U.S. fell from $357.8 billion in 2017 to $354 billion in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.
The four largest expenditures on the national level totaled $178.1 billion and accounted for 50.3 percent of all 2018 expenditures. Feed accounted for 15.2 of all farm production expenditures; farm services for 12.5 percent; livestock, poultry and related expenses 13.1 percent and labor 9.6 percent.
The Midwest region — Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin — accounted for the most expenditures, but they also fell the greatest amount. Midwest farmers spent $107.8 billion in 2017 (29.6 percent of the national total) and $104.7 billion in 2018, a drop of $3.1 billion. The Plains region spent $91.7 billion in 2018, the West $76.2 billion, the Atlantic region $45 billion and the South $35.3 billion.
Sklarczyk Seed Farm named exporter of year
TRAVERSE CITY — Sklarczyk Seed Farm of Johannesburg received the 2019 Michigan Agriculture Exporter of the Year Award from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“Not only is this a homegrown, generational operation run by a great family and supported by an incredible team,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said. “But it’s also a model for how Michigan’s food and agriculture businesses continue to adapt and evolve with an ever-changing, global market.”
Ben Sklarczyk’s grandparents, Michael and Theresa, in 1942 purchased a farm in Johannesburg and began growing potatoes. They saw a growing demand for potato seeds in the market, and switched gears to become a seed farm.
Ben, his wife Alison, and their team, now produce nearly six million tubers hydroponically every year.
The farm began export operations in 2001. Now more than 41 percent of the farm’s total product is exported to Canada, Egypt, Chile, Thailand, Germany, Brazil and elsewhere.
More information about past winners and the International Marketing Program is available at www.michigan.gov/agexport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.