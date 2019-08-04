June agricultural prices increased
EAST LANSING — Prices for several Michigan agricultural products increased in June, according to the United States Department of Agriculture and the Great Lakes region of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Corn in June was $4.30 a bushel, a 60 cent increase from May of 2019 and a jump of 57 cents from June of 2018. Soybeans were $4.81 cents a bushel this June, an increase of 33 cents from the previous month and an increase of $1.44 a bushel from June of last year. June wheat was $5.27 a bushel which is a jump of 34 cents from May and a $2.10 increase from last June.
Milk production was $16.90 per hundredweight, a slight increase from May but a $2.10 jump from June of 2018.
The report states the June Prices Received Index was 92.5, an increase of 1 percent from May.
The Crop Production Index increased 5.4 percent in June to 87.9 while the Livestock Production Index dropped 1.8 percent to 97.0. The report said producers received higher prices for lettuce, market eggs, corn and strawberries but lower prices for cattle, broilers, oranges and hogs.
U.S. mink pelt production drops
EAST LANSING — Mink pelt production was 63,200 in 2018 according to the regional office of the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Female mink were bred to produce 17,300 kits in 2019, the report also stated.
Mink pelt production in the United States was 3.1 million in 2018, down 9 percent from 2017. The two largest mink producing states were Wisconsin and Utah.
The value of pelts in the U.S. was $82.6 million in 2018, a decrease of 33 percent from $123 million in 2017. The average price per pelt in the U.S. was $26.60 in 2018, down from $36.10 in 2017.
The number of pelts by color class in the U.S. production was 50 percent black, 19 percent mahogany, 7 percent white and 6 percent sapphire. The remaining classes comprise 18 percent total.
