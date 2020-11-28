USDA launches contact center
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched the AskUSDA Contact Center program. It will serve as the department’s public hub for phone, chat, and web inquiries.
The public can contact AskUSDA by phone at (833) ONE-USDA on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The website (https://ask.usda.gov/) is available 24/7 and includes live chat agents weekdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Inquiries also may be sent via email to askusda@usda.gov.
Before implementation of AskUSDA, members of the public had to navigate dozens of phone numbers and had no chat function or online platform for self-service, creating frustrations and inefficiencies, a release stated.
AskUSDA successfully assisted with more than 93,000 citizen inquiries over the course of a pilot program, and the AskUSDA website had 1.4 million knowledge article page views.
Pesticide applicator recertification onlineTRAVERSE CITY — Growers who need a few more credits to renew their pesticide applicator license have some online opportunities available.
Michigan State University Extension (www.canr.msu.edu/outreach) and its partners offer a number of remote credits.
Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be requested by contacting taylo548@msu.edu.
- The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Academy offers 6 Private Core, Commercial Core, 1A or 1B credits on demand. The Desire to Learn IPM Academy (www.canr.msu.edu/ipm/agriculture/integrated_pest_management_academy) is an interactive, online program. It offers growers the flexibility to earn pesticide recertification credits on their own schedule.
- The course Hop Production in Midwest and Eastern North America offers 4 Private Core, Commercial Core or 1B credits on demand. It is a comprehensive introductory course focused on production in reemerging regions including the northern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast. The online, on-demand hop production course addresses all aspects of hop production from economic considerations to postharvest handling. The course was developed for beginner or prospective hop producers but could also be utilized by more experienced hop growers.
- Thumb Ag Day 2020 offers 3 Private Core, Commercial Core or 1A credits for attendance on Dec. 9. It features a variety of topics including soil compaction, commodity outlook, soybean fungicides and nitrogen in wheat. For more information, contact Bob Battel at battelro@msu.edu or 989-672-3870, or Phil Kaatz at kaatz@msu.edu or 810-667-0341.
- Great Lakes Expo credits will depend on session attendance Dec. 8-10. It will be held virtually. Learn more and register at https://glexpo.com/.
To contact an expert in your area, visit https://extension.msu.edu/experts, or call 888-MSUE4MI (888-678-3464).
