Dry bean stocks report
TRAVERSE CITY — Commercial elevators in Michigan held 1,343,000 hundredweight (cwt.) of dry beans in storage as of Aug. 31, according to Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The quantity on hand included 588,000 cwt. of navy beans; 638,000 cwt. of black beans; 69,000 cwt. of small red beans; and 48,000 cwt. of all other classes.
Stocks account for all beans in commercial off-farm storage and include a small portion of non-Michigan grown products. An estimate of the quantity of dry beans held on farms was not included in the report.
It was the 18th issue in a series of Dry Bean Stocks reports sent at the request of the Michigan Bean Commission and the Michigan Bean Shippers Association.
Dry bean stocks are not included in the USDA Agricultural Statistics Board system of grain stocks reports. Dry bean stocks data included in this report were tabulated from administrative reports supplied monthly by elevator operators to MDARD.
USDA investing $7.3M
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $7.3 million in Michigan to “address natural resource concerns on private lands,” according to a release.
The USDA is investing nearly $75 million for 15 partner-led projects nationally. The funding from the Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Alternative Funding Arrangements “focus on climate-smart agriculture and forestry and other conservation priorities as well as improving access for historically underserved producers,” according to the release.
Michigan projects include $5,393,506 for Climate Action and Reforestation in Northern Michigan and $1,922,131 for the Saginaw Bay Watershed Asset Program. The Climate Action and Reforestation program will plant trees on approximately 16,400 acres.
Career tool gets update
LANSING — Michigan Education and Career Pathfinder, the state’s online career exploration tool, recently received a major update to enhance available data, ensure mobile friendliness and create an overall better user experience. This online resource supports residents in exploring in-demand careers and the degrees or credentials needed to pursue them.
Pathfinder is a free tool that uses current information related to employment and the workforce, as well as data about the relationship between education and training programs. It can be accessed at Pathfinder.MiTalent.org.
Pathfinder was launched in 2017 to provide residents with Michigan-specific education and occupation information so they can make informed education and career decisions. It also provides a complete training path picture when a career goal is chosen.
The latest version of Pathfinder amplifies the overall user experience by incorporating filters when exploring jobs, fields and schools and allowing visitors to choose multiple paths and compare them with each other. Completed paths can be emailed and printed for later viewing.
