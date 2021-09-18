USDA Launches Resource Guide
WASHINGTON — United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson unveiled a resource guide as part of National Preparedness Month to help rural communities seeking disaster resiliency and recovery assistance.
This guide follows the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of the American Jobs Plan, which targets investments to support infrastructure in communities that are most physically and financially vulnerable to climate-driven disasters.
The resource guide outlines USDA Rural Development programs and services that can help rural residents, businesses and communities impacted by disasters and support long-term planning and recovery efforts. A resource matrix categorizes related programs that can support preparedness and recovery through four key assistance types:
- housing assistance, and community and economic development planning;
- infrastructure and equipment financing;
- industry, entrepreneurship and local business development; and
- education and training.
The guide also includes information on technical assistance providers and other federal agencies that work with USDA to support rural communities in disaster planning and recovery efforts.
Additional resources are available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/page/rural-development-disaster-assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.