Cherry Central to sell Oceana plant
SHELBY — National food processing asset disposition firm New Mill Capital has been engaged by Cherry Central Cooperative to sell the Oceana Foods dehydrated product plant in Shelby, according to a release. The company announced in July that it would idle the plant and has recently made the decision to sell.
After operating the 150,000 square foot facility for decades — including a large building expansion and capital equipment investment in 2016 — production capacity at other facilities and crop conditions led Cherry Central to make the decision to close the facility at the end of August.
The Oceana Foods plant specializes in the processing and drying of fruit grown in and around Michigan.
Cherry Central CEO Melanie LaPerriere left the door open to re-starting the plant, but the current direction is seeking a new operator that can utilize the processing and drying capacity.
“The earliest Cherry Central may reopen the Oceana plant will be August 2022,” LaPerriere said in the release, “and we feel that there is an opportunity to find a buyer who will continue to provide job opportunities in the Shelby, Michigan area. Though we hoped to reopen the facility in the future, we have determined the right move is to sell and allow a new operator to utilize the plant’s many capabilities.”
Parties interested in acquiring the plant should contact Eric Weiler at ericw@newmillcapital.com
USDA seeks comments on the labelingWASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service published an advance notice of proposed rulemaking to solicit comments and information regarding the labeling of meat and poultry products made using cultured cells derived from animals under FSIS jurisdiction. FSIS will use these comments to inform future regulatory requirements for the labeling of such food products.
The USDA and FDA in 2019 announced a formal agreement to jointly oversee the production of human food products made using animal cell culture technology and derived from the cells of livestock and poultry to ensure that such products brought to market are safe, unadulterated and truthfully labeled. Under the agreement, FDA will oversee cell collection, growth, and differentiation of cells. FDA will transfer oversight at the cell harvest stage to FSIS. FSIS will then oversee the cell harvest, processing, packaging, and labeling of products.
Seafood, other than Siluriformes fish, falls under FDA’s jurisdiction, whereas meat, including Siluriformes fish, and poultry are under FSIS’ jurisdiction.
There is a 60-day period for comment on the ANPR. To view the ANPR and information on how to comment or submit information, visit the FSIS website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/policy/federal-register-rulemaking/federal-register-rules.
To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.
