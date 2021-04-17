Testing for bull soundness
TRAVERSE CITY — The MSU Extension Beef Team again has organized regional Bull Breeding Soundness Exam clinics.
By identifying potential male fertility problems, producers can reduce the risk of a less than optimum breeding season.
The MSUE Beef Team encourages producers to have BSE conducted on their breeding bulls every year.
There is a clinic scheduled in Clare County, at the Stamper Farms, on May 1.
Producers who want to get their bulls tested need to register by calling the MSU Extension Office in Gladwin County at (989) 426-7741 or by emailing thurlowk@msu.edu.
Cost is $60 to $75 per bull when done at an MSUE clinic. The price is dependent on bull numbers. The clinic starts at 9 a.m.
Directions to the farm will be given at the time of registration.
For more information, on the BSE clinic in Harrison, contact Kable Thurlow at thurlowk@msu.edu.
