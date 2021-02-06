Ag committee members named
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry for the 117th Congress, announced the majority members of the committee.
They are: Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
Webinar explores the gypsy moth
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Extension District 6 will offer a free webinar titled “Gypsy Moth in Your Neighborhood” to share the history of the pest, its life cycle, identification and management strategies to help save trees near your home. The webinar via Zoom will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m.
The program is open to everyone but pre-registration is required. Register at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/gypsymoth2021. For more information, contact Terry Gibb at gibb@msu.edu or call 586-469-6440.
Gypsy moths (Lymantria dispar) were imported into North America in the mid 1800s in a failed attempt to produce silk. They naturalized to the climate and over the last 150 years have spread across the northeastern United States and Canada. Gypsy moths have been found in Michigan since the 1980’s.
After a 10-year hiatus, gypsy moths returned to Michigan in 2019 with significant acreage infested throughout the state. This invasive species can cause tree decline and death, loss of property value, and can be a nuisance for homeowners and residents.
District 6 serves Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
Workshop: Cottage food law
TRAVERSE CITY — A free two-hour online workshop explains how to prepare and sell foods to the public under Michigan’s Cottage Food Law. The Michigan State University Extension and the MSU Product Center for Agriculture and Natural Resources will offer the workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and again on March 17.
The workshop combines education about the Michigan Cottage Food Law with food safety aspects of preparing and selling cottage foods safely and successfully. Michigan Cottage Food Law allows residents to manufacture foods in home kitchens and store those products at home. Topics include preparing, packaging, labeling, storing, and transporting cottage foods.
Learn more and register https://events.anr.msu.edu/MichiganCottageFood.
