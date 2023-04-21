By Nikki Rothwell
In spring 2009, two Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research (NWMHR) Foundation board members and I approached the then-editors at the Traverse City Record-Eagle with an idea of writing regular article(s) on agriculture. The editors liked the concept, and the weekly Saturday Agriculture Forum was born.
The goal of this forum was to provide regional citizens with timely agricultural happenings. Past articles have included meeting reminders and outcomes, crop updates, research projects/results, celebrations and many other notable “insider” workings of the agricultural industries. Articles have been written by the many different faces of Michigan agriculture and its supporting industries, and the diversity of authors has provided the Grand Traverse region with high-quality agricultural communications.
However, as with any part of communication, there is always the potential for misinformation. This concern is much more evident today than back in 2009, as people have many more options to receive news and information than opening the daily, print-version newspaper. The ability to be well-informed as an American citizen is now both easier in terms of access but also harder in terms of knowing sources and reliability of that information.
To this end, we hope that our Ag Forum is providing our community with the most relevant, timely and science-based information about our region’s agriculture. Additionally, we hope that the information we share with our news outlets is also reported with utmost accuracy. One of my concerns as a scientist, Michigan State University Extension educator and agricultural communicator is when information I communicate is taken out of context or misrepresented. The old adage that the good news about bad news is that “it sells.” As the news does increasingly seem filled with bad news, I hope the information we are offering still has bright spots. Yes, there are challenges in agriculture, and we want to convey those ups and downs openly and honestly. Agriculture, possibly more than other industries, has challenges beyond human control (think recent cold nights!), and we hope to communicate the annual struggles and successes that go into producing food crops that people outside of the agricultural community may not realize.
As we kick off another season of potential ups and downs in growing fruit in northern Michigan, we want to extend our thanks to the Record-Eagle for helping us get the agricultural word out to area citizens. We want to wish the growers the best for a successful growing season and harvest in 2023. Lastly, we want to raise a toast to our community for their continued support of agriculture in the Grand Traverse region!
