We eat every day, yet most of us aren’t taught how. This idea has stuck with me since a conversation I had last year with Chef Nathan Bates in the Boyne Falls Public School kitchen.
While he diced carrots and I frantically took notes, we discussed the necessity of nutrition education and how he uses his cafeteria as a classroom.
“I had 20 to 30 hours of training on how to play basketball in high school, and I’ve played maybe two or three games in adulthood,” he said. “I was given zero food training and I eat three meals a day.”
As I’ve spent time in schools chopping lettuce for the salad bar, educating students about local seasonal vegetables and digging fingers into fresh compost that will grow crops for next year’s students, Chef Nathan’s comment stayed with me.
Children spend a large portion of childhood in schools. It’s an institution that has the power to effect positive change on the next generation of eaters, and can help develop nourished, engaged citizens and consumers.
So why aren’t we teaching children about eating, especially now, when a host of chronic diet-related diseases — like diabetes, stroke, heart disease and cancer — are reducing quality of life for millions of people and sharply increasing what our families spend on health care?
The average student in the United States receives less than eight hours of nutrition education each school year, far below the 40-50 hours needed to change behavior, and the percentage of schools requiring instruction on nutrition and dietary behaviors continues to decrease.
However, we hold the power here.
In the U.S., local school districts and state education agencies have authority to develop their own standards for health curriculum and instruction. If we want students to perform strong academically and grow into thriving adults, we must equip them with the foundation and skills needed to support personal development. These critical skills and positive health behaviors support students’ physical, social and emotional health. Such skills also go hand in hand with educating a school neighborhood and supporting the resilience of our communities.
Making nourishing food and nutrition education a priority in schools not only supports student success and the wellness of families and teachers, but it also supports the local economy. Chef Nathan uses his cafeteria as a learning lab, where students discover new foods and see what balanced and nutritious meals look like. This leads to increased purchases from local farms and producers and keeps school dollars local, which benefits the entire community.
Thanks to 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan Kids & Farms, these initiatives are supported at the state level. This program reimburses schools that purchase vegetables, fruits and legumes from Michigan farms, supporting local economies and the farmers who feed us.
Let’s take Chef Nathan’s advice and put policy into practice. Encourage your school to offer nutrition education and to purchase locally grown food for student health and learning, local farm family budgets and local economy strength.
